Filament Health to Host Virtual Investor Event

Attendees can expect to gain insight into the Company's business activities, clinical trials, and psychedelic drug development facility

VANCOUVER, BC, July 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Filament Health Corp. ( NEO: FH ) ("Filament" or the "Company"), a leading exclusively-natural psychedelic drug development company, today announced that it will host a virtual investor event on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. EDT (11:00 a.m. PDT).

During the event, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ben Lightburn will cover Filament's overall business activities, intellectual property developments, upcoming Phase I and II FDA clinical trials in partnership with the Translational Psychedelic Research Program at the University of California San Francisco, and recent intellectual property developments.

"We are incredibly proud of our progress thus far," said Lightburn. "We are currently manufacturing GMP pharmaceutical-grade natural psilocybin extracts, and will soon begin the first ever FDA-approved clinical trials of natural psilocybin. We look forward to discussing this, and other exciting updates, during our virtual event."

Director of Research, Ryan Moss, will also provide a virtual tour of Filament's Research and Development Facility, where Filament is currently manufacturing Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) pharmaceutical-grade natural psilocybin extracts. These presentations will be followed by a question-and-answer session with the Company's senior management team.

The event will be webcast live on Filament's Investor Relations webpage , registration is required.

WHO: Ben Lightburn, CEO, and Ryan Moss, Director of Research



WHEN: Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. EST (11:00 a.m. PST)



WHERE: To access to the webcast, please pre-register here: https://bit.ly/3z7aF0V

An archived version of the webcast and presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website following the event.

ABOUT FILAMENT HEALTH

Filament is an exclusively-natural psychedelic drug discovery and extraction technology company. Its mission is to see safe, approved, natural psychedelics in the hands of everyone who needs them as soon as possible. Filament believes measurable and efficacious medicines will be a catalyst to addressing many of the world's mental health problems and that natural psychedelics provide an optimal option for widespread adoption of these substances. Filament engages in natural extraction technology commercialization, utilizing its intellectual property portfolio, in-house GMP facility, and Health Canada psilocybin Dealer's License. Filament is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Learn more at www.filament.health and on Twitter , LinkedIn , and Instagram .

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

