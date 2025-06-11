FILAMENT HEALTH ANNOUNCES AUTHORIZATION OF PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL STUDYING BOTANICAL PSILOCYBIN FOR PROLONGED GRIEF DISORDER

The clinical trial at Linkoping University will study Filament's botanical psilocybin drug candidate, PEX010

VANCOUVER, BC, June 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Filament Health Corp. (OTC: FLHLF) ("Filament" or the "Company"), a clinical‐stage natural psychedelic drug development company, today announced that the Swedish Ethical Review Authority and the Swedish Medical Products Agency have authorized a double-blind phase 2 clinical trial studying its botanical psilocybin drug candidate, PEX010, at Linkoping University. The trial will be the first to study the effects of psilocybin in the treatment of prolonged grief disorder.

"In an aging society where people may outlive their family members by decades, it is crucial to develop treatment options for those with prolonged grief disorder," said Dr. Rebecca Böhme, Associate Professor at the Linkoping Center for Social and Affective Neuroscience. "This trial will assess whether psilocybin can improve adaptation to the loss experience. We are grateful to Filament Health for facilitating this research."

People with prolonged grief disorder are at a 20 percent increased mortality risk. Previous psychological research suggests that the loss of a close person affects self-identity, an aspect of the higher cognitive self. Psilocybin is suggested to cause a transient shift from reliance on prior experiences towards current sensations. The clinical trial at Linkoping University will utilize this shift combined with a self-touch intervention to support re-learning about the bodily self in a trial population of 120 individuals.

"We're pleased to provide PEX010 to Linkoping University for this much-needed area of research," said Benjamin Lightburn, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Filament Health. "This will be the ninth European clinical trial to study our drug candidate, positioning Filament as the region's leading supplier of GMP psilocybin."

The trial at Linkoping University is expected to begin dosing in Q3 2025. PEX010 is authorized for investigation in 52 clinical trials worldwide for 14 mental health indications.

