FILAMENT HEALTH ANNOUNCES TRANSITION FROM OTCQB TO OTC PINK LIMITED

VANCOUVER, BC, May 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Filament Health Corp. (OTCQB: FLHLF) ("Filament" or the "Company"), a clinical‐stage natural psychedelic drug development company, today announced that its common shares will shift from the OTCQB Venture Market to the OTC Pink Limited Information tier, effective prior to market open on May 28, 2025. In addition, the listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange has terminated.

This transition is related to Filament's decision to voluntarily delist from the Cboe Canada Exchange due to low trading volume and as part of a broader initiative to reduce operating costs and conserve capital. The Company remains committed to advancing its clinical development platform, and to its overall mission of seeing safe, natural psychedelics in the hands of everyone who needs them, as soon as possible.

Filament will continue to meet its disclosure obligations with the applicable securities regulators and will maintain current information on the OTC Markets platform.

Filament Health is a clinical-stage natural psychedelic drug development company. We believe that safe, standardized, naturally-derived psychedelic medicines can improve the lives of many, and our mission is to see them in the hands of everyone who needs them as soon as possible. Filament's platform of proprietary intellectual property enables the discovery, development, and delivery of natural psychedelic medicines for clinical development. We are paving the way with the first-ever natural psychedelic drug candidates.

