FILAMENT HEALTH ANNOUNCES VOLUNTARY DELISTING FROM CBOE CANADA

VANCOUVER, BC, May 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Filament Health Corp. (OTCQB: FLHLF) (CBOE: FH) (FSE: 7QS) ("Filament" or the "Company"), a clinical‐stage natural psychedelic drug development company, today announced that its common shares will be voluntarily delisted from the Cboe Canada Exchange as of the close of trading on May 21, 2025.

As announced on April 3, 2025, the company initiated the delisting process due to persistently low trading volume and a strategic decision to pursue alternative strategies, reduce management burden, and conserve capital. The delisting was approved at a special meeting held on May 6, 2025, where 99.625 percent of shareholder votes were cast in favour.

"This decision was made after thoughtful consideration and reflects what our leadership team believes is in the best long-term interest of both our shareholders and the company," said Benjamin Lightburn, Chief Executive Officer and Co‐Founder at Filament.

Following the delisting from Cboe Canada, Filament Health will continue to operate as a reporting issuer public company and will meet all associated regulatory and reporting requirements.

ABOUT FILAMENT HEALTH (OTCQB:FLHLF)(CBOE:FH)(FSE:7QS)

Filament Health is a clinical-stage natural psychedelic drug development company. We believe that safe, standardized, naturally-derived psychedelic medicines can improve the lives of many, and our mission is to see them in the hands of everyone who needs them as soon as possible. Filament's platform of proprietary intellectual property enables the discovery, development, and delivery of natural psychedelic medicines for clinical development. We are paving the way with the first-ever natural psychedelic drug candidates.

Learn more at www.filament.health and on Twitter , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements and information contained herein may constitute "forward‐looking statements" and "forward‐looking information," respectively, under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward‐looking information can be identified by the use of forward‐looking terminology such as, "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "may", "will", "should", "believe", "intends", "forecast", "plans", "guidance" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward‐looking statements or information. The forward‐looking statements are not historical facts, but reflect the current expectations of management of Filament regarding future results or events and are based on information currently available to them. Certain material factors and assumptions were applied in providing these forward‐looking statements. Forward‐looking statements regarding the Company are based on the Company's estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of Filament to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward‐looking statements or forward‐looking information. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward‐ looking statements and forward‐looking information. Filament will not update any forward‐ looking statements or forward‐looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Filament Health Corp.

INVESTOR RELATIONS: [email protected]; MEDIA RELATIONS: Anna Cordon, Vice President, Marketing & Communications, [email protected]