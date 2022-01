Filament Health Subsidiary Psilo Scientific Announces Inclusion in Health Canada List of Licensed Psilocybin Producers

Filament is one of a small number of Canadian companies to have Good Manufacturing Practices-compliant psilocybin drug candidates entering Health Canada-approved clinical trials

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Filament Health Corp. (OTCQB: FLHLF) (NEO: FH) (FSE: 7QS) ("Filament" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage natural psychedelic drug development company, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Psilo Scientific Ltd. has been included in Health Canada's list of licensed psilocybin producers. This list is available upon request to parties interested in access to psilocybin through the Special Access Program (SAP) or for scientific research. The SAP allows health care practitioners to request for patients, on an emergency basis, access to drugs that are not yet approved in Canada, such as psilocybin and psilocin.

"Our inclusion in this list will aid us in adding to our growing number of partnerships in the Canadian psychedelic ecosystem," said Benjamin Lightburn, Chief Executive Officer of Filament Health. "We commend Health Canada on their continuing support of the SAP and of scientific research into psychedelics."

The list of approved psilocybin producers is intended to support researchers looking to access psilocybin for the purpose of conducting clinical trials in Canada and practitioners looking for psilocybin for emergency treatment of a patient under the SAP.

For more information about the SAP and Filament Health, contact [email protected] or visit www.filament.health/health-canada-special-access-program .

Filament Health is a clinical-stage natural psychedelic drug development company. We believe that safe, standardized, naturally-derived psychedelic medicines can improve the lives of many, and our mission is to see them in the hands of everyone who needs them as soon as possible. Filament's platform of proprietary intellectual property enables the discovery, development, and delivery of natural psychedelic medicines for clinical development. We are paving the way with the first-ever natural psychedelic drug candidates.

