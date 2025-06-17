FILAMENT HEALTH ENTERS INTO EXCLUSIVE LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM FOR DATA FROM A CLINICAL TRIAL OF PSILOCYBIN FOR THE TREATMENT OF COCAINE USE DISORDER

The data supports Filament's PEX010 drug development program targeting stimulant use disorders

PEX010 is a first-in-class botanical psilocybin drug candidate currently under investigation in 52 clinical trials worldwide for 14 mental health indications

VANCOUVER, BC, June 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Filament Health Corp. (OTC: FLHLF) ("Filament" or the "Company"), a clinical–stage natural psychedelic drug development company, today announced that it has entered into an exclusive global license agreement with the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) for intellectual property related to a recently completed Phase 2 placebo-controlled clinical trial of psilocybin as a treatment for cocaine use disorder (CUD). The study investigated the safety and efficacy of a single-dose of psilocybin compared to placebo comparator in 40 adult patients with severe CUD. The trial was led by Principal Investigator Peter Hendricks, Ph.D., University Professor and Heersink Endowed Chair of Psychiatry at the UAB Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Neurobiology, and a globally recognized expert in psychedelic-assisted therapies for addiction.

"The results of the study demonstrated that psilocybin was well-tolerated and that a single dose resulted in a significant and durable reduction in cocaine use among people with CUD who were representative of cocaine users from the Deep South region of the United States. This is notable as most psychedelic trials fail to recruit participants representative of the population of those who could benefit from care.," said Dr. Hendricks. "We expect to have our data published in a peer-reviewed journal later this year and are excited to contribute to the science and possibly help bring to the clinic a promising treatment for cocaine and other stimulant use disorders in the future."

Filament has obtained rights to access and use the data, know-how, and associated intellectual property from the clinical study, in furtherance of the Company's own proprietary development programs in stimulant use disorders. The partnership will also enable Dr. Hendricks to serve as an advisor to Filament Health and to advance research into other substance use conditions.

"This agreement marks an important step in our mission to advance PEX010 and our other programs for the treatment of patients with stimulant use disorders," said Benjamin Lightburn, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Filament. "We are a leading developer of psychedelic drug candidates for substance use disorders and other mental health conditions. The positive data from Dr. Hendricks' trial, as well as his knowledge of clinical practices and ongoing counsel, will be significant assets in facilitating the advancement of our research."

