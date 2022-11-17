FILAMENT HEALTH ANNOUNCES PSILOCYBIN SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH THE CENTRE FOR ADDICTION AND MENTAL HEALTH

CAMH to use Filament's natural psilocybin drug candidate for a clinical trial studying treatment-resistant depression

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Filament Health Corp. (OTCQB: FLHLF) (NEO: FH) (FSE: 7QS) ("Filament" or the "Company"), a clinical‐stage natural psychedelic drug development company, today announced an agreement with the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH), Canada's largest mental health teaching hospital and one of the world's leading research centres in the field. Filament will supply CAMH with its natural psilocybin drug candidate for a proposed clinical trial studying the effects of psilocybin for treatment-resistant depression (TRD). The trial will be funded by the first ever Canadian federal grant to study psilocybin .

"Treatment-resistant depression affects millions of people and is a leading cause of disability worldwide, and current treatments are limited by either poor efficacy or tolerability," said Dr. Ishrat Husain, the CAMH trial's lead investigator. "Existing clinical data suggests that psilocybin shows promise for treating treatment-resistant depression; our intention is to expand on this research by examining whether psychedelic effects are necessary to achieve an antidepressant response. The trial design relies upon a supply of safe, high quality psilocybin so Filament Health's support is crucial to our success."

Treatment-resistant depression (TRD) affects up to a third of all depressed individuals, and results in substantial functional decline and high mortality rates. Current treatment options for TRD, can have either inadequate efficacy, adverse effects, or are difficult to access. With this trial, CAMH intends to determine whether psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy with psilocybin is a viable alternative treatment, and whether psychedelic effects are necessary for efficacy.

"CAMH is one of the world's most well-regarded mental health research institutions," said Benjamin Lightburn, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Filament Health. "We're proud to donate our natural psilocybin drug candidate to support this vital research. It's another important step in our mission of getting safe, natural psychedelics into the hands of everyone who needs them, as soon as possible.

The clinical trial application is under review by Health Canada with approval anticipated by January 2023.

ABOUT FILAMENT HEALTH (OTCQB: FLHLF) (NEO: FH) (FSE: 7QS)

Filament Health is a clinical-stage natural psychedelic drug development company. We believe that safe, standardized, naturally-derived psychedelic medicines can improve the lives of many, and our mission is to see them in the hands of everyone who needs them as soon as possible. Filament's platform of proprietary intellectual property enables the discovery, development, and delivery of natural psychedelic medicines for clinical development. We are paving the way with the first-ever natural psychedelic drug candidates.

Learn more at www.filament.health and on Twitter , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements and information contained herein may constitute "forward‐looking statements" and "forward‐looking information," respectively, under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward‐looking information can be identified by the use of forward‐looking terminology such as, "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "may", "will", "should", "believe", "intends", "forecast", "plans", "guidance" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward‐looking statements or information. The forward‐looking statements are not historical facts, but reflect the current expectations of management of Filament regarding future results or events and are based on information currently available to them. Certain material factors and assumptions were applied in providing these forward‐looking statements. Forward‐looking statements regarding the Company are based on the Company's estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of Filament to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward‐looking statements or forward‐looking information, including status of patent applications and the ability to secure patents. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward‐ looking statements and forward‐looking information. Filament will not update any forward‐ looking statements or forward‐looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Filament Health Corp.

For further information: MEDIA RELATIONS: Anna Cordon, Director of Communications, 778.245.9067, [email protected]; INVESTOR RELATIONS: [email protected]