FILAMENT HEALTH ANNOUNCES PARTICIPATION IN PROJECT SOLACE

VANCOUVER, BC, July 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Filament Health Corp. (OTCQB: FLHLF) (NEO: FH) (FSE: 7QS) ("Filament" or the "Company"), a clinical‐stage natural psychedelic drug development company, today announced its participation in Project Solace, the world's largest medical psilocybin access and data project. Project Solace is led by TheraPsil in collaboration with Drug Science . Filament has enrolled in the project as a Health Canada-licensed producer of psilocybin.

"We are grateful for Filament Health's support of Project Solace," said Therapsil CEO Spencer Hawkswell. "There are a limited number of Health Canada-approved psilocybin suppliers so Filament's participation greatly enhances the likelihood of patient access to much-needed drug candidates."

The objectives of Project Solace are two-fold. The primary objective is to expand legal access to psilocybin for Canadian patients suffering from end-of-life distress and other serious conditions for which traditional treatment options have failed. The secondary objective is to develop a body of evidence using a real-world data registry which documents clinical effectiveness, safety, and clinician- and patient-reported outcomes from psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy through Health Canada's Special Access Program or under exemptions authorizing possession of psilocybin.

"Project Solace represents an important opportunity to gain information regarding patient and clinician experiences with our drug candidates," said Filament Health CEO, Benjamin Lightburn. "Gathering this data will not only support our drug development program, it will also facilitate decision-making surrounding the regulatory system for the future of medicalized psilocybin."

ABOUT FILAMENT HEALTH (OTCQB:FLHLF) (NEO:FH) (FSE:7QS)

Filament Health is a clinical-stage natural psychedelic drug development company. We believe that safe, standardized, naturally-derived psychedelic medicines can improve the lives of many, and our mission is to see them in the hands of everyone who needs them as soon as possible. Filament's platform of proprietary intellectual property enables the discovery, development, and delivery of natural psychedelic medicines for clinical development. We are paving the way with the first-ever natural psychedelic drug candidates.

ABOUT THERAPSIL

TheraPsil is a Canadian non-profit dedicated to advocating for patients in medical need of psilocybin and psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy. Learn more at therapsil.ca .

