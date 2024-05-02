Fifth annual Nursing Now Ontario Awards ceremony to celebrate three nurses for exemplary practice

TORONTO, May 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Three Ontario nurses will be recognized during National Nursing Week (May 6 – 12, 2024) for their extraordinary contributions to the nursing profession and Ontario's health system as part of the annual Nursing Now Ontario Awards (NNOA). The Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) and the Registered Practical Nurses Association of Ontario (WeRPN) will honour the recipients – one nurse practitioner (NP), one registered nurse (RN) and one registered practical nurse (RPN) – at a virtual ceremony on Friday, May 10 at 2 p.m. ET.

This year's competition received more than 160 entries that were judged by a volunteer panel of nurses. The NNOA winners are Rosanra (Rosie) Yoon, an NP at Toronto Metropolitan University and The Jean Tween Centre; Amanda MacDonald, an RN at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie; and Thatparan Vinayagamoorthy, an RPN at SE Health.

"We are thrilled to congratulate and honour the 2024 Nursing Now Ontario Award recipients for their commitment to the nursing profession and Ontarians' health and wellbeing," says Dr. Doris Grinspun, RNAO CEO. "We also extend our gratitude to all Ontario nurses, across every health sector and setting, for choosing a profession that offers endless opportunities for growth and mentorship."

"As we celebrate National Nursing Week, we are honoured to recognize these exceptional nurses for their unwavering dedication and tireless efforts in providing high-quality care to people across the province. Their passion and commitment exemplify the values of nursing excellence and inspire us all," says Dianne Martin, WeRPN CEO.

The NNOA leverages and supports the goals of the World Health Organization and International Council of Nurses' Nursing Now campaign – a global initiative to raise the profile of nursing.

WHAT: The Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) and the Registered Practical Nurses Association of Ontario (WeRPN) host the fifth annual Nursing Now Ontario Awards virtual ceremony during National Nursing Week (May 6 – 12, 2024) to recognize three Ontario nurses for their contributions to the nursing profession and Ontario's health system.

WHEN: Friday, May 10, 2 – 3 p.m. ET

WHO:

Award recipients:

Rosanra ( Rosie) Yoon , nurse practitioner, Toronto Metropolitan University and The Jean Tweed Centre ( Toronto )

, nurse practitioner, Metropolitan University and The Jean Tweed Centre ( ) Amanda MacDonald, registered nurse, Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre ( Barrie )

) Thatparan Vinayagamoorthy, registered practical nurse, SE Health ( Scarborough )

Presenters:

Dr. Claudette Holloway , RNAO president

, RNAO president Dianne Martin , WeRPN CEO

Moderator: Lhamo Dolkar, RNAO president-elect

Media are welcome to attend.

For more information on the recipients, visit RNAO's website.

The Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) is the professional association representing registered nurses, nurse practitioners and nursing students in Ontario. Since 1925, RNAO has advocated for healthy public policy, promoted excellence in nursing practice, increased nurses' contribution to shaping the health system, and influenced decisions that affect nurses and the public we serve. For more information about RNAO, visit RNAO.ca or follow us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

WeRPN is the professional voice of Ontario's 60,000+ Registered Practical Nurses (RPN). WeRPN builds the profile and professional capacity of RPNs so they can better care for patients and better support their fellow health-care workers. For more information about WeRPN, visit werpn.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and X (formerly Twitter).

