MONTREAL, April 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Fiera Capital Corporation (TSX: FSZ) ("Fiera Capital" or the "Company"), a leading independent asset management firm, today announced that it will wind down its Canadian Equity Small Capitalization and Canadian Equity Microcap Opportunity strategies following discussions with Marc Lecavalier, Senior Portfolio Manager responsible for both.

Together, the two strategies represented approximately C$1.2 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2024. The Company does not expect this development to have a significant financial impact.

Fiera Capital continuously evaluates its investment offering, seeking optimal alignment with its long-term strategic goals. The Company's disciplined portfolio management approach ensures clients maintain access to high-quality, performance-oriented investment solutions across public and private asset classes globally.

Fiera Capital remains focused on delivering high-conviction strategies backed by deep expertise across public and private markets. As of March 31, 2025, the Company reported preliminary assets under management (AUM) of approximately C$161.6 billion.

About Fiera Capital Corporation

Fiera Capital is a leading independent asset management firm with a growing global presence. The Company delivers customized and multi-asset solutions across public and private market asset classes to institutional, financial intermediary and private wealth clients across North America, Europe and key markets in Asia and the Middle East. Fiera Capital's depth of expertise, diversified investment platform and commitment to delivering outstanding service are core to our mission of being at the forefront of investment management science to create sustainable wealth for clients. Fiera Capital trades under the ticker FSZ on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Headquartered in Montreal, Fiera Capital, with its affiliates in various jurisdictions, has offices in over a dozen cities around the world, including New York (U.S.), London (UK), Hong Kong (SAR) and Abu Dhabi (ADGM).

Additional information about Fiera Capital, including the Company's Annual Information Form, is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE Fiera Capital Corporation