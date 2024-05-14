MONTREAL, May 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Fiera Capital Corporation ("Fiera Capital" or the "Company"), a leading independent asset manager with over C$165.2 billion AUM as at 31 March 2024, is proud to announce that it has been selected to manage fixed income investments on behalf of Investi Fund. Launched in May 2023, the Investi Fund is led by Innocap, a global leader in managed account platforms, as well as Finance Montréal, Quebec's financial cluster.

As part of the mandate, Fiera Capital will utilize its Global Sustainable and Impact Bond Strategy (the "Strategy"). The Strategy was established in February 2020 and is co-managed by Alexandre Cousineau and Nicolas Vaugeois, Portfolio Managers, under the leadership of Charles Lefebvre, Senior Portfolio Manager and head of Fiera Capital's Active and Strategic Fixed Income team. The Strategy has outperformed annualized benchmarks and ranked in the first quartile within the global fixed income sustainability and impact investing universe since its inception, according to eVestment. Driven by the Company's entrepreneurial culture and its commitment to integrating ESG factors at all stages of its investment processes, this Strategy offers investors an effective way to participate in the development of a low-carbon economy, energy transition, and social development while achieving performance objectives. By providing access to global investing opportunities rather than focusing on a single region, the Strategy supports worldwide efforts to address climate change and similar global sustainability challenges.

"With a global profile and over two decades of experience in responsible investing, Fiera Capital remains firmly rooted in Quebec, and our team is thrilled to have the opportunity to help build the province's international standing in the sustainable finance sector," said Charles Lefebvre. "By leveraging the substantial expertise of our Fixed Income team in green bonds and thorough ESG analysis of their issuers, we have been able to achieve positive results in both financial and sustainability measures. I am confident that our latest partnership with Investi will only further serve to grow the impact of sustainable investment within Quebec and beyond."

"We are proud to establish a partnership with Investi and look forward to building on the foundation of mutual trust and shared ambition that underpins our work together," commented Maxime Ménard, President and Chief Executive Officer, Fiera Canada and Global Private Wealth. "As many investors continue to increase their expectations regarding due diligence and responsible capital allocation, Fiera Capital is committed to providing investment solutions that are tailored to meet the unique needs of each of our clients while delivering added value."

"Investi is an important initiative for Innocap, reflecting our commitment to facilitating the participation of institutional investors in the energy transition and the fight against climate change. We are delighted to begin this collaboration with such dedicated firms as Fiera Capital, Manulife and Van Berkom," stated François Rivard, CEO, Innocap.

About the Global Sustainable and Impact Bond Strategy

Established in February 2020, the Fiera Global Sustainable and Impact Bond Strategy's primary objective is to offer an innovative actively managed global fixed income solution while participating in the development of a low-carbon economy, energy transition and social development. Climate change and sustainability is not country specific, but instead is universal, as such the strategy seeks to maximize its sustainable impact across a diversified set of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) globally. To achieve this objective, the strategy will primarily invest in global fixed income instruments that provide a positive impact while delivering financial returns. All investments will be assessed on their material ESG risks, alignment with the SDGs and contribution to the overall risk/return profile of the strategy.

About Fiera Capital Corporation

Fiera Capital Corporation ("Fiera Capital") is a leading independent asset management firm with a growing global presence. Fiera Capital delivers customized and multi-asset solutions across public and private market asset classes to institutional, financial intermediary and private wealth clients across North America, Europe and key markets in Asia. Fiera Capital's depth of expertise, diversified investment platform and commitment to delivering outstanding service are core to our mission of being at the forefront of investment management science to create sustainable wealth for clients. Fiera Capital trades under the ticker FSZ on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Headquartered in Montreal, Fiera Capital, with its affiliates in various jurisdictions, has offices in over a dozen cities around the world, including New York (U.S.), London (UK), and Hong Kong (SAR).

Each affiliated entity (each an "Affiliate") of Fiera Capital only provides investment advisory or investment management services or offers investment funds in the jurisdictions where the Affiliate is authorized to provide services pursuant to an exemption from registration and/or the relevant product is registered.

Fiera Capital does not provide investment advice to U.S. clients or offer investment advisory services in the U.S. In the U.S., asset management services are provided by Fiera Capital's affiliates who are investment advisers that are registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or exempt from registration. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training. For details on the particular registration of, or exemptions therefrom relied upon by, any Fiera Capital entity, please consult: https://www.fieracapital.com/en/registrations-and-exemptions.

Additional information about Fiera Capital, including Fiera Capital's annual information form, is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Disclosure

The information presented is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be, and should not be construed as, an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any investment product. The information presented in this document, in whole or in part, is not investment, tax, legal or other advice, nor does it consider the investment objectives or financial circumstances of any investor.

This document may contain "forward-looking statements" which reflect the current expectations of Fiera Capital and/or its Affiliates. These statements reflect current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions with respect to future events and are based on information currently available. Although based upon what Fiera Capital and its affiliates believe to be reasonable assumptions, there is no guarantee that actual results, performance, or achievements will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. There is no obligation for Fiera Capital and/or its Affiliates to update or to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Investi

Investi is a family of investment funds created for the benefit of the sustainable finance ecosystem. With its dedicated sustainable growth capital intended to be invested with experienced managers offering the best sustainable investment strategies, Investi encourages the finance industry to adopt best practices in ESG integration and impact investing. Leveraging its collective intelligence, Investi raises industry standards to create lasting change in the world of finance. To learn more about the Investi Fund, visit www.investi.ca.

About Finance Montréal

Established in 2010, Finance Montréal, the financial cluster of Quebec, is at the heart of the development and promotion of Quebec's financial services industry and its positioning as a global business hub that is growing, competitive, attractive, and innovative. With its International Financial Center team, Finance Montréal works to attract foreign financial companies to Montreal. The organization also focuses on fintech and innovation, sustainable finance, and talent development. As a hub for the financial community, Finance Montréal mobilizes its stakeholders around these areas, including the community built around the Montréal FinTech Station that it administers. To learn more about Finance Montréal, visit www.finance-montreal.com/en or our LinkedIn page.

About Innocap

Since 1996, Innocap has provided institutional investors with a superior model to structure, control, and access their alternative investments through its dedicated managed accounts platform. Innocap is the world's first dedicated managed accounts platform with $59 billion USD in assets as of December 31, 2023, >300 funds, and >$900 billion USD in client assets utilizing its technology. It benefits from strong and long-term committed institutional shareholders, including CDPQ, BNY Mellon, BNP Paribas, Fonds de solidarité FTQ, and Walter Global Asset Management. The Innocap team consists of more than 350 innovative professionals, and its robust financial technology operates from 7 offices worldwide, including its headquarters in Montreal. To learn more about Innocap, visit www.innocap.com/en or consult our LinkedIn page.

