MONTREAL, Jan. 23, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - Fiera Capital Corporation ("Fiera Capital" or the "Company") (TSX: FSZ), a leading independent asset management firm, today announced that Jean-Guy Desjardins, founder and Executive Chairman of Fiera Capital, has accepted to return as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Desjardins succeeds Jean-Philippe Lemay.

Under the renewed leadership structure of Mr. Desjardins as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, the following changes are being made, effective immediately:

John Valentini is appointed Executive Director, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fiera Private Markets. He will continue to lead the Company's private markets platform and will also be responsible, along with the Company's Chief Executive Officer, for the Institutional and Financial Intermediary distribution team.





Gabriel Castiglio is appointed Executive Director, Global Chief Legal Officer. He will continue to lead the Company's legal and compliance functions and will now also be responsible for the global human resources function and for the Company's initiatives relating to environmental, social and governance matters and sustainable investing.

An executive committee comprised of Mr. Desjardins and the above-mentioned executives has also been constituted.

"We thank Jean-Philippe Lemay for his service to the Company" said David Shaw, Lead Director of Fiera Capital's Board of Directors. "The Board has concluded that as the asset management industry continues to deal with complex macro-economic challenges, Jean-Guy Desjardins is uniquely qualified to lead Fiera Capital through this period."

"He has the deep respect of the Company's executive committee, most of whom he worked closely with until his transition from Chief Executive Officer to Executive Chairman 12 months ago, and his stature in the Company is recognized by Fiera Capital's employees globally, all of which will allow for a seamless transition of leadership," Mr. Shaw said.

"I am very confident in our ability to execute our global vision and strategic plan, become more efficient allocators of capital and achieve our next phase of success and growth, while creating sustainable prosperity for our clients. In my functions as Chief Executive Officer, I will be supported by a strong executive team and will continue to count on our greatest competitive advantage, our dedicated and talented teams of investment professionals around the globe," said Mr. Desjardins.

About Fiera Capital Corporation

Fiera Capital is a leading independent asset management firm with a growing global presence and approximately C$158.3 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2022. The Company delivers customized and multi-asset solutions across public and private market asset classes to institutional, financial intermediary and private wealth clients across North America, Europe and key markets in Asia. Fiera Capital's depth of expertise, diversified investment platform and commitment to delivering outstanding service are core to our mission of being at the forefront of investment management science to create sustainable wealth for clients. Fiera Capital trades under the ticker FSZ on the Toronto Stock Exchange. www.fieracapital.com

Headquartered in Montreal, Fiera Capital, with its affiliates in various jurisdictions, has offices in over a dozen cities around the world, including New York (U.S.), London (UK), and Hong Kong (SAR).

Each affiliated entity (each an "Affiliate") of Fiera Capital only provides investment advisory or investment management services or offers investment funds in the jurisdictions where the Affiliate and/or the relevant product is registered or authorized to provide services pursuant to an exemption from registration.

In the U.S., asset management services are provided by the Company's affiliates who are investment advisers that are registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or exempt from registration. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training. For details on the particular registration of, or exemptions therefrom relied upon by, any Fiera Capital entity, please consult this webpage.

Additional information about Fiera Capital Corporation, including the Company's annual information form, is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

