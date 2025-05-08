Gabriel Castiglio Named Global Chief Operating Officer; Lucas Pontillo Expands Mandate as Global Chief Financial Officer and Head of Corporate Strategy

MONTREAL, May 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Fiera Capital Corporation (TSX: FSZ) ("Fiera Capital"), a leading independent asset management firm, today announced the appointment of Maxime Ménard as Global President and Chief Executive Officer, effective July 1, 2025.

Jean-Guy Desjardins, Founder of Fiera Capital and Executive Chair of the Board, will continue to provide strategic oversight, shaping the firm's investment philosophy and steering global asset allocation across public markets and multi-asset solutions.

"This decision reflects a clear conviction: Maxime is the right leader to take Fiera Capital forward," said Jean-Guy Desjardins. "He brings the discipline, integrity, and strategic focus required to execute our vision and strengthen the firm for the long term."

"The Board has full confidence in Maxime," said François Olivier, Lead Director. "His experience, sound judgment, and deep understanding of global investment management make him well suited to lead the firm forward."

"I am honoured to lead Fiera Capital into this new chapter," said Maxime Ménard. "We have exceptional talent across the organization, deep roots in Canada and a growing global presence. Our focus is clear: execute with discipline, empower our teams and deliver long-term value for our clients and shareholders."

In that same spirit of continuity and forward momentum, Gabriel Castiglio, Executive Director, Global Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary, has been appointed Executive Director and Global Chief Operating Officer. He will work closely with Maxime to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of the firm's operating model, oversee global operations, and foster alignment across teams to drive scalable growth. Lucas Pontillo, Executive Director and Global Chief Financial Officer, will also lead Corporate Strategy, expanding his current mandate. In his role as Executive Director, Global Chief Financial Officer and Head of Corporate Strategy, he will work closely with Maxime to shape the firm's strategic direction and accelerate strategic execution to better position the firm for growth. Both have been part of Fiera's executive team for over five years, bringing deep institutional knowledge and leadership continuity. These changes are effective July 1, 2025, and Gabriel and Lucas will report directly to Maxime Ménard.

This leadership transition follows the firm's multi-year transformation into a regionally empowered organization. With its new structure now fully implemented, Fiera Capital is focused on expanding its investment capabilities, strengthening operational discipline, and deepening client relationships across public and private markets.

Since joining Fiera Capital in January 2024 as President and CEO, Fiera Canada and Global Private Wealth, Maxime Ménard has played a central role in stabilizing operations and aligning teams around a shared culture of accountability and performance. He brings a deep understanding of the global investment landscape and a strong track record of building trusted client relationships.

Prior to joining Fiera, Maxime spent nearly two decades at Jarislowsky Fraser, including five years as President and CEO. He holds a BBA from York University and an MBA from HEC Montréal.

About Fiera Capital Corporation

Fiera Capital Corporation ("Fiera Capital") is a leading independent asset management firm with a growing global presence. Fiera Capital delivers customized and multi-asset solutions across public and private market asset classes to institutional, financial intermediary and private wealth clients across North America, Europe and key markets in Asia and the Middle East. Fiera Capital's depth of expertise, diversified investment platform and commitment to delivering outstanding service are core to our mission of being at the forefront of investment management science to create sustainable wealth for clients. Fiera Capital trades under the ticker FSZ on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Headquartered in Montreal, Fiera Capital, with its affiliates in various jurisdictions, has offices in over a dozen cities around the world, including New York (U.S.), London (UK), Hong Kong (SAR) and Abu Dhabi (ADGM).

Each affiliated entity (each an "Affiliate") of Fiera Capital only provides investment advisory or investment management services or offers investment funds in the jurisdictions where the Affiliate is authorized to provide services pursuant to an exemption from registration and/or the relevant product is registered.

Fiera Capital does not provide investment advice to U.S. clients or offer investment advisory services in the U.S. In the U.S., asset management services are provided by Fiera Capital's affiliates who are investment advisers that are registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or exempt from registration. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training. For details on the particular registration of, or exemptions therefrom relied upon by, any Fiera Capital entity, please consult https://www.fieracapital.com/en/registrations-and-exemptions.

Additional information about Fiera Capital, including Fiera Capital's annual information form, is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

