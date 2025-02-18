Funding to drive investments into securities in Emerging Markets, including Saudi Arabia, Greece, Vietnam, Mexico, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

MONTREAL and NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Fiera Capital Corporation ("Fiera Capital") is pleased to announce a $100 million USD seed investment into the Oaks EM Select strategy (the "Strategy") in the U.S. in a privately offered fund sponsored and advised by Fiera Capital Inc. ("Fiera USA") and sub-advised by Fiera Capital (UK) Limited ("Fiera UK", and together with Fiera Capital and Fiera USA, "Fiera"). The investment, sourced from one of the largest U.S. pension plans known for its strategic defined benefit allocations, significantly enhances the Strategy's financial capacity and underscores Fiera's commitment to expanding its presence in high-growth emerging markets. The Strategy began operating in the UK in 2021 with an internal seed investment from the Fiera UK portfolio management team.

The Strategy, led by Stefan Böttcher and Dominic Bokor-Ingram, focuses on identifying high-potential, under-researched securities in key emerging markets such as Saudi Arabia, Greece, Vietnam, Mexico, Indonesia, and the Philippines. Fiera believes that this innovative approach addresses growing investor demand for diversification beyond the traditional "Big Six" emerging markets—China, Taiwan, Korea, India, Brazil, and South Africa—by targeting regions with robust growth dynamics that are often overlooked by mainstream investors.

"We believe that this seed investment reflects a belief in our portfolio management team's proven ability to uncover and capitalize on opportunities in markets that are typically under-allocated and underserved by sell-side research," said Dominic Bokor-Ingram, Senior Portfolio Manager for Emerging and Frontier Markets at Fiera UK. "We believe that with our deep expertise and disciplined investment process, we are well-positioned to deliver strong, risk-adjusted returns for our investors."

In the U.S., the Strategy operates as a pooled fund structured as a Delaware limited partnership. Fiera believes that this structure provides an efficient framework for custody and administration.

"As we move into 2025, our focus remains on identifying and capitalizing on promising opportunities that align with our investment philosophy," added Bokor-Ingram. "The evolving global investment landscape underscores the importance of innovative strategies in emerging and frontier markets, and we are committed to leading the way in this space."

About Fiera Capital Inc.

Fiera USA, the U.S. division of Fiera Capital, is an investment adviser based in New York City registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

About Fiera Capital (UK) Limited

Fiera UK, the UK division of Fiera Capital, is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and registered with the SEC as investment adviser. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

About Fiera Capital Corporation

Fiera Capital is an independent asset management firm with a growing global presence. Fiera Capital delivers customized and multi-asset solutions across public and private market asset classes to institutional, financial intermediary and private wealth clients across North America, Europe and key markets in Asia and the Middle East. Fiera Capital's depth of expertise, diversified investment platform and commitment to delivering outstanding service are core to our mission of being at the forefront of investment management science to create sustainable wealth for clients. Fiera Capital trades under the ticker FSZ on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Headquartered in Montreal, Fiera Capital, with its affiliates in various jurisdictions, has offices in several cities around the world, including New York (U.S.), London (UK), Hong Kong (SAR) and Abu Dhabi (ADGM).

Each affiliated entity of Fiera Capital (each, an "Affiliate") only provides investment advisory or investment management services or offers investment funds in the jurisdictions where the Affiliate is authorized to provide services pursuant to an exemption from registration and/or the relevant product is registered.

Fiera Capital does not provide investment advice to U.S. clients or offer investment advisory services in the U.S. In the U.S., asset management services are provided by Fiera Capital's Affiliates who are investment advisers that are registered with the SEC or exempt from registration. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

Additional information about Fiera Capital, including Fiera Capital's annual information form, is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Not an Offer or Sale and Not Investment Advice

The information presented is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be, and should not be construed as, an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any investment product. Any such offer or sale will only be made to qualified investors via applicable Strategy offering materials. The information presented, in whole or in part, is not investment, tax, legal or other advice, nor does it consider the investment objectives or financial circumstances of any investor.

Forward-Looking Statements

This information presented may contain "forward-looking statements" which reflect the current expectations of Fiera Capital and/or its Affiliates. These statements reflect current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions with respect to future events and are based on information currently available. Although based upon what Fiera Capital and/or its Affiliates believe to be reasonable assumptions, there is no guarantee that actual results, performance, or achievements will be consistent with these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Fiera Capital Corporation

Media inquiries: Yasmine Sardouk, Vice President, Corporate Communications, [email protected], +1 514-299-1669