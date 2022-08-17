TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Ronan Levy, Chief Executive Officer, Field Trip Health & Wellness (TSXV: FTHW) and his team joined Tanya Rowntree, Head of Global Client Success, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and open the market.

Field Trip Health & Wellness Ltd. Opens the Market Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Field Trip Health & Wellness Ltd. is a global leader in psychedelic therapies. With health centres across North America and Europe, along with the digital and technological tools that will enable massive scale, Field Trip helps people in need with a simple, evidence-based way to heal and heighten engagement with the world.

Learn more at https://www.meetfieldtrip.com .

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Ronan Levy, CEO, [email protected]