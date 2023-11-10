Funds recognized for delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Several mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) managed by Fidelity Investments Canada ULC (Fidelity) were named LSEG Lipper Fund Awards Canada 2023 winners for delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers.

"We're thrilled to once again receive recognition from LSEG Lipper Fund Awards Canada 2023 for a range of Fidelity mutual funds and ETFs across multiple categories and time periods. Our portfolio managers, research team, and many other teams supporting these strategies deserve a great deal of credit for their hard work and commitment to delivering for our clients," said Kelly Creelman, Senior Vice President, Products and Marketing, Fidelity. "As always, we're grateful to the advisor and investor community for their trust in our products, people, and investment management process, and we will continue to stay focused on aiming to generate strong returns for our clients and helping them achieve their goals."

Canada Fund Awards

Fund Name Portfolio Manager(s) Classification Award Period(s) Fidelity ClearPath® 2045

Portfolio Andrew Dierdorf, Brett

Sumsion, and Bruno Crocco 2035+ Target Date Portfolio 3 and 5 Years Fidelity Greater Canada Fund Hugo Lavallée Canadian Focused Equity 5 and 10 Years Fidelity Emerging Markets

Fund Sam Polyak Emerging Markets Equity 10 Years Fidelity Growth Portfolio David Wolf and David Tulk Global Equity Balanced 5 Years Fidelity Global Growth

Portfolio David Wolf and David Tulk Global Equity Balanced 10 Years Fidelity Global Income

Portfolio David Wolf and David Tulk Global Fixed Income

Balanced 10 Years Fidelity International Growth

Fund Jed Weiss International Equity 10 Years Fidelity North American

Equity Class Darren Lekkerkerker North American Equity 5 Years Fidelity Technology

Innovators Fund HyunHo Sohn Sector Equity 3, 5, and 10 Years

Canada ETF Awards

Fund Name Portfolio Manager(s) Classification Award Period(s) Fidelity Global Monthly High

Income ETF David Wolf and David Tulk Global Neutral Balanced 3 Years Fidelity Canadian Value

Index ETF Geode Capital Management Canadian Equity 3 Years Fidelity U.S. Value Index ETF Geode Capital Management US Equity 3 Years

For a full list of this year's winners, please visit the LSEG Lipper Fund Awards website.

About Lipper and Refinitiv

Refinitiv, an LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group) business, is one of the world's largest providers of financial markets data and infrastructure. Refinitiv is powering participants across the global financial marketplace. We provide information, insights, and technology that enable customers to execute critical investing, trading and risk decisions with confidence. By combining a unique open platform with best-in-class data and expertise, we connect people with choice and opportunity – driving performance, innovation and growth for our customers and partners. For more information visit: www.refinitiv.com.

The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is an objective, quantitative, risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The highest 20% of funds in each classification are named Lipper Leaders for Consistent Return and receives a score of 5. The next 20% receive a rating of 4; the middle 20% are rated 3; the next 20% are rated 2, and the lowest 20% are rated 1. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the LSEG Lipper Fund Award. The ratings are subject to change every month. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Although LSEG Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data used to calculate the awards, their accuracy is not guaranteed by LSEG Lipper.

Fidelity ClearPath® 2045 Portfolio

Fidelity ClearPath® 2045 Portfolio (Series F) was awarded the 2023 LSEG Lipper Fund Award in the 2035+ Target Date Portfolio category over the past three- and five-year period ending July 31, 2023, out of a total of 13 and 11 funds, respectively.

Performance for the fund for the period ending October 31, 2023, is as follows: 10.35% (one year), 6.24% (three years), 7.30% (five years), 7.52% (ten years) and 7.34% (since inception November 3, 2005)

The corresponding LSEG Lipper Leader ratings of the fund for the same period are as follows: 5 (three years), 5 (five years), 4 (ten years), 5 (overall).

Fidelity Greater Canada Fund

Fidelity Greater Canada Fund (Series F) was awarded the 2023 LSEG Lipper Fund Award in the Canadian Focused Equity category over the past five- and ten-year period ending July 31, 2023, out of a total of 62 and 55 funds, respectively.

Performance for the fund for the period ending October 31, 2023, is as follows: 13.02% (one year), 14.11% (three years), 18.63% (five years), 14.00% (ten years) and 10.12% (since inception January 7, 2008).

The corresponding LSEG Lipper Leader ratings of the fund for the same period are as follows: 5 (three years), 5 (five years), 5 (ten years), 5 (overall).

Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund

Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund (Series F) was awarded the 2023 LSEG Lipper Fund Award in the Emerging Markets Equity category over the past ten-year period ending July 31, 2023, out of a total of 22 funds.

Performance for the fund for the period ending October 31, 2023, is as follows: 15.76% (one year), -1.89% (three years), 6.23% (five years), 5.75% (ten years) and 5.66% (since inception October 10, 2000).

The corresponding LSEG Lipper Leader ratings of the fund for the same period are as follows: 4 (three years), 5 (five years), 5 (ten years), 5 (overall).

Fidelity Growth Portfolio

Fidelity Growth Portfolio (Series F) was awarded the 2023 LSEG Lipper Fund Award in the Global Equity Balanced category over the past five-year period ending July 31, 2023, out of a total of 146 funds.

Performance for the fund for the period ending October 31, 2023, is as follows: 6.99% (one year), 6.67% (three years), 8.25% (five years), 8.08% (ten years) and 6.51% (since inception April 18, 2007).

The corresponding LSEG Lipper Leader ratings of the fund for the same period are as follows: 5 (three years), 5 (five years), 5 (ten years), 5 (overall).

Fidelity Global Growth Portfolio

Fidelity Global Growth Portfolio (Series F) was awarded the 2023 LSEG Lipper Fund Award in the Global Equity Balanced category over the past ten-year period ending July 31, 2023, out of a total of 103 funds.

Performance for the fund for the period ending October 31, 2023, is as follows: 9.34% (one year), 5.68% (three years), 7.72% (five years), 8.45% (ten years) and 6.48% (since inception April 18, 2007).

The corresponding LSEG Lipper Leader ratings of the fund for the same period are as follows: 5 (three years), 5 (five years), 5 (ten years), 5 (overall).

Fidelity Global Income Portfolio

Fidelity Global Income Portfolio (Series F) was awarded the 2023 LSEG Lipper Fund Award in the Global Fixed Income Balanced category over the past ten-year period ending July 31, 2023, out of a total of 49 funds.

Performance for the fund for the period ending October 31, 2023, is as follows: 5.29% (one year), 1.83% (three years), 3.86% (five years), 5.11% (ten years) and 4.75% (since inception April 18, 2007).

The corresponding LSEG Lipper Leader ratings of the fund for the same period are as follows: 5 (three years), 5 (five years), 5 (ten years), 5 (overall).

Fidelity International Growth Fund

Fidelity International Growth Fund (Series F) was awarded the 2023 LSEG Lipper Fund Award in the International Equity category over the past ten-year period ending July 31, 2023, out of a total of 50 funds.

Performance for the fund for the period ending October 31, 2023, is as follows: 12.03% (one year), 2.48% (three years), 7.37% (five years), 7.99% (ten years) and 3.09% (since inception October 10, 2000).

The corresponding LSEG Lipper Leader ratings of the fund for the same period are as follows: 2 (three years), 4 (five years), 5 (ten years), 4 (overall).

Fidelity North American Equity Class

Fidelity North American Equity Class (Series F) was awarded the 2023 LSEG Lipper Fund Award in the North American Equity category over the past five-year period ending July 31, 2023, out of a total of 16 funds.

Performance for the fund for the period ending October 31, 2023, is as follows: 8.77% (one year), 9.77% (three years), 12.21% (five years), and 10.41% (since inception October 28, 2015).

The corresponding LSEG Lipper Leader ratings of the fund for the same period are as follows: 5 (three years), 5 (five years), N/A (ten years), 5 (overall).

Fidelity Technology Innovators Fund

Fidelity Technology Innovators Fund (Series F) was awarded the 2023 LSEG Lipper Fund Award in the Sector Equity category over the past three-, five- and ten-year period ending July 31, 2023, out of a total of 17, 17 and 13 funds, respectively.

Performance for the fund for the period ending October 31, 2023, is as follows: 22.48% (one year), 13.28% (three years), 19.04% (five years), 21.03% (ten years) and 6.19% (since inception October 10, 2000).

The corresponding LSEG Lipper Leader ratings of the fund for the same period are as follows: 5 (three years), 5 (five years), 5 (ten years), 5 (overall).

Fidelity Canadian Value Index ETF

Fidelity Canadian Value Index ETF was awarded the 2023 LSEG Lipper Fund Award in the Canadian Equity category over the past three-year period ending July 31, 2023, out of a total of 45 funds.

Performance for the fund for the period ending October 31, 2023, is as follows: -0.20% (one year), 15.23% (three years), and 14.08% (since inception June 5, 2020).

The corresponding LSEG Lipper Leader ratings of the fund for the same period are as follows: 5 (three years), N/A (five years), N/A (ten years), 5 (overall).

Fidelity Global Monthly High Income ETF

Fidelity Global Monthly High Income ETF was awarded the 2023 LSEG Lipper Fund Award in the Global Neutral Balanced category over the past three-year period ending July 31, 2023, out of a total of 14 funds.

Performance for the fund for the period ending October 31, 2023, is as follows: 4.36% (one year), 5.87% (three years), and 1.56% (since inception January 16, 2020).

The corresponding LSEG Lipper Leader ratings of the fund for the same period are as follows: 5 (three years), N/A (five years), N/A (ten years), 5 (overall).

Fidelity U.S. Value Index ETF

Fidelity U.S. Value Index ETF was awarded the 2023 LSEG Lipper Fund Award in the U.S. Equity category over the past three-year period ending July 31, 2023, out of a total of 71 funds.

Performance for the fund for the period ending October 31, 2023, is as follows: 8.98% (one year), 20.63% (three years), and 17.19% (since inception June 5, 2020).

The corresponding LSEG Lipper Leader ratings of the fund for the same period are as follows: 5 (three years), N/A (five years), N/A (ten years), 5 (overall).

About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

At Fidelity, our mission is to build a better future for Canadian investors and help them stay ahead. We offer investors and institutions a range of innovative and trusted investment portfolios to help them reach their financial and life goals.

As a privately-owned company, our people and world class resources are committed to doing what is right for investors and their long-term success. Our clients have entrusted us with $203 billion in assets under management (as at November 3, 2023) and they include individuals, financial advisors, pension plans, endowments, foundations and more.

We are proud to provide investors a full range of investment solutions through mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, including domestic, international and global equity, income-oriented strategies, asset allocation solutions, managed portfolios, sustainable investing, alternative mutual funds and our high net worth program. Fidelity Funds are available through a number of advice-based distribution channels including financial planners, investment dealers, banks, and insurance companies.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may be associated with investments in mutual funds and ETFs. Please read the mutual fund's or ETF's prospectus, which contains detailed investment information, before investing. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed. Their values change frequently, and investors may experience a gain or a loss. Past performance may not be repeated.

