New ETFs designed to provide single-ticket solution to diversified portfolio of global fixed income and/or global equities

TORONTO, June 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC (Fidelity) today launched two new All-in-One ETFs and four mutual fund versions of existing Fidelity ETFs.

The ETFs listed below will begin trading on the Cboe Canada exchange today, adding to Fidelity's growing All-in-One ETFs which consists of four investing strategies at $7.1 billion in assets under management (as at May 20, 2025).

New products:

Fidelity All-in-One Conservative Income ETF (FCIP) & ETF Fund

Fidelity All-in-One Fixed Income ETF (FFIX) & ETF Fund

New mutual fund versions of existing products:

Fidelity All-American Equity ETF Fund

Fidelity All-International Equity ETF Fund

Fidelity U.S. Value ETF Fund

Fidelity International Value ETF Fund

"At Fidelity, we take pride in listening to our clients' needs and evolving our product lineup to help them reach their financial goals regardless of the investment vehicle," said Kelly Creelman, Senior Vice President, Products and Marketing, Fidelity. "With today's launch and expansion, we're excited to provide Canadian investors with a larger suite of All-in-One options and mutual fund equivalents of some of our most popular ETF strategies, giving them more opportunities to tailor their investment journeys."

Why consider All-in-One ETFs:

Fidelity's All-in-One ETF lineup provides investors with the convenience of a single-ticket solution to diversified portfolios.

Broad market exposure: Global multi-asset strategy, designed with equity factors and active equity, systematic and active fixed income (may provide a small amount of exposure to cryptocurrency depending on the fund).

Global multi-asset strategy, designed with equity factors and active equity, systematic and active fixed income (may provide a small amount of exposure to depending on the fund). Strategic diversification: Diversified across regions, asset classes and investment styles.

Diversified across regions, asset classes and investment styles. Simple lower-cost solutions: Designed with built-in strategic asset allocation and annual portfolio rebalancing.

Why consider these funds:

Fidelity All-in-One Conservative Income ETF (FCIP) & ETF Fund

Aims to achieve income and capital growth through total returns by using a strategic asset allocation approach.

Provides exposure to a diversified portfolio of global equity and fixed income securities, with generally more emphasis on Canadian fixed income securities.

Fidelity All-in-One Fixed Income ETF (FFIX) & ETF Fund

Aims to achieve income by using a strategic asset allocation approach.

Provides exposure to a diversified portfolio of global fixed income securities, with generally more emphasis on Canadian fixed income securities.

Fidelity All-American Equity ETF Fund

Provides a mutual fund version of the ETF that aims to achieve capital growth through total returns by using a strategic equity allocation approach.

Aims to provide exposure to a diversified portfolio of U.S. equity securities.

Fidelity All-International Equity ETF Fund

Provides a mutual fund version of the ETF that aims to achieve capital growth through total returns by using a strategic equity allocation approach.

Aims to provide exposure to a diversified portfolio of companies located or principally operated outside of Canada and the U.S.

Fidelity U.S. Value ETF Fund

Provides a mutual fund version of the ETF.

Invests in large- and mid-capitalization U.S. companies that have attractive valuations.

Fidelity International Value ETF Fund

Provides a mutual fund version of the ETF.

Invests in large- and mid-capitalization foreign companies that have their principal business activities or interests outside of Canada or the U.S. and that have attractive valuations.

Learn more about the funds and get expert insights

Advisors: Tune into FidelityConnects at 11:30 a.m. EST on June 11 to hear Director of ETFs and Alternative Strategies Étienne Joncas-Bouchard discuss what's new in ETFs.

Tune into FidelityConnects at on to hear Director of ETFs and Alternative Strategies Étienne Joncas-Bouchard discuss what's new in ETFs. Investors and advisors: Tune into The Upside at 12:30 p.m. EST today ( June 3 ) to hear ETF Strategists Vince Kraljevic and Mark Verrilli discuss the new ETFs and mutual funds. A French language show will also be available at 4:30 p.m. EST today ( June 3 ) with ETF Strategist Sebastien Faucher.

Tune into The Upside at today ( ) to hear ETF Strategists Vince Kraljevic and discuss the new ETFs and mutual funds. A French language show will also be available at today ( ) with ETF Strategist Sebastien Faucher. Questions or comments: Reach out to us on Reddit.

About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

At Fidelity Investments Canada, our mission is to build a better future for our clients. Our diversified business serves financial advisors, wealth management firms, employers, institutions and individuals. As the marketplace evolves, we are constantly innovating and offering our clients choice of investment and wealth management products, services and technological solutions all backed by the global strength and scale of Fidelity. With assets under management of $289 billion (as at May 26, 2025), Fidelity Investments Canada is privately held and committed to helping our diverse clients meet their goals over the long term. Fidelity funds are available through financial advisors and online trading platforms.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may be associated with investments in mutual funds and ETFs. Please read the mutual fund's or ETF's prospectus, which contains detailed investment information, before investing. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed. Their values change frequently and investors may experience a gain or a loss. Past performance may not be repeated.

Each of the Fidelity All-in-One ETFs except Fidelity All-in-One Fixed Income ETF has a neutral mix, which includes a small allocation to Fidelity Advantage Bitcoin ETF® ranging between 0.5% and 3%. Additionally, if the portfolio deviates from its neutral mix by greater than 5% between annual rebalances, the portfolio will also be rebalanced. In the case of the Fidelity ETF's allocation to Fidelity Advantage Bitcoin ETF ®, if the portfolio weight exceeds twice its neutral weight, the allocation will be brought back to its neutral weight with any proceeds being reallocated to the other Underlying Fidelity ETF's at their approximate strategic allocations. Such rebalancing activity may not occur immediately upon crossing that threshold but will occur shortly thereafter.

Find us on social media @FidelityCanada

www.fidelity.ca

Listen to FidelityConnects on Apple or Spotify

SOURCE Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

For more information, please contact: Chris Pepper, Vice-President, Corporate Affairs, Fidelity Investments Canada ULC, M: (416) 795-7762, E: [email protected]