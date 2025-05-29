TORONTO, May 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC ("Fidelity") today announced the final valuation of Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund - ETF Series (Ticker: FCEM) that was terminated as of market close on May 27, 2025.

As part of the limited closure (also known as a 'soft cap') of Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund and Fidelity Emerging Markets Class, Fidelity made the decision to terminate Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund - ETF Series and voluntarily delisted the ETF Series from the Toronto Stock Exchange as of the market close on May 27, 2025, with final payments to unitholders being made on May 29, 2025. The final net asset value ("NAV") per unit of the ETF Series is as follows:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Final NAV Per Unit Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund - ETF Series FCEM $10.75792609

The net assets of the terminated ETF Series will be distributed today pro rata among the remaining unitholders. No action is required by unitholders to receive the final payment.

About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

At Fidelity Investments Canada, our mission is to build a better future for our clients. Our diversified business serves financial advisors, wealth management firms, employers, institutions and individuals. As the marketplace evolves, we are constantly innovating and offering our clients choice of investment and wealth management products, services and technological solutions all backed by the global strength and scale of Fidelity. With assets under management of $291 billion (as at May 15, 2025), Fidelity Investments Canada is privately held and committed to helping our diverse clients meet their goals over the long term. Fidelity funds are available through financial advisors and online trading platforms.

Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors may experience a gain or loss.

Find us on social media @FidelityCanada

https://www.fidelity.ca

Listen to FidelityConnects on Apple or Spotify

SOURCE Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

For more information, please contact: Chris Pepper, Vice-President, Corporate Affairs, Fidelity Investments Canada ULC, M: (416) 795-7762, E: [email protected]