Festivals in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean Celebrate Additional Financial Support

CHICOUTIMI, QC, July 31, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, and Mr. Richard Hébert, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, and Member of Parliament (Lac-Saint-Jean), announced today the Government of Canada will provide $574,000 in financial support for nearly 20 festivals in the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region in 2019–2020. Parliamentary Secretary Hébert made the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED).

This amount includes $389,000 and non-refundable CED contributions of $54,000 and $34,000 to the Festival international des Rythmes du monde and the Festival international des arts de la marionette à Saguenay. The latter support will support marketing efforts to encourage tourists from markets outside Quebec to attend these events.

In addition to this core funding, investments in the region include $96,700 in additional support for festivals through Canadian Heritage's Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage program.

For festivals supported by the Canada Arts Presentation Fund, most will soon receive at least 10 percent of their current level of funding for this fiscal year. Broadcasters working in rural or remote areas may receive more significant financial support.

This Government of Canada support is helping encourage better access to a number of regional festivities, many of which are free of charge, as well as a variety of programming and performances from local, national and international artists.

"We are pleased to support several festivals in the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region. These events promote the arts and culture and provide an exceptional showcase for the region. It's wonderful to enjoy quality, original and diverse performances with friends and family, and to discover talented local, national and international artists. There's something for everyone. Check out these festivals!"

–The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism

"By funding the Festival international des rythmes du monde, our government is showing that it is committed to promoting the growth of tourism, a profitable sector for the Saguenay‒Lac-Saint-Jean economy. I tip my hat to the work done by the organizers, artisans and artists that contribute to the vitality of our region."

–Richard Hébert, Member of Parliament (Lac-Saint-Jean) and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion

The Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage program allows Canadians to celebrate their communities, along with their history. The program offers local artists, artisans, heritage performers and specialists more opportunities to engage in their communities through festivals, events, and a variety of projects. It also allows local groups to celebrate their region's history and heritage.

The Canada Arts Presentation Fund provides funding to organizations that host arts festivals or seasonal professional performance lineups, and that support broadcasters in the arts.

The Community Support, Multiculturalism, and Anti-Racism Initiatives Program promotes the socio-economic integration of individuals and communities and helps them contribute to creating an integrated and socially-cohesive society.

CED's funding through the Quebec Economic Development Program supports the economic development and diversification of the regions and helps them capitalize on promising economic development opportunities.

To learn more about CED and its priorities, consult the 2019-2020 Departmental Plan or visit www.dec-ced.gc.ca.

GOVERNMENT OF CANADA INVESTMENTS IN FESTIVALS IN THE SAGUENAY–LAC-SAINT-JEAN REGION FOR 2019-2020

Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions Organization Name Festival Name Base Amount Amount of Supplement Total: Festival international des rythmes du monde Festival international des rythmes du monde $54,000 - $ $54,000 La Rubrique Inc. Festival international des arts de la marionnette à Saguenay $34,000 - $ $34,000 TOTAL: $88,000 - $ $88,000 Canadian Heritage - Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage (BCAH) Organization Name Festival Name Base Amount Amount of Supplement Total: Commission centrale des loisirs de l'Ascension de N.S. L'Ascension en fête! $11,600 $5,200 $16,800 Corporation centre-ville d'Arvida Fête Estivale d'Arvida $4,800 $7,200 $12,000 Corporation centre-ville de La Baie La FouART $9,000 $6,200 $15,200 Festival du bleuet du Lac-St-Jean (1989) Inc. Festival du Bleuet (Blueberry Festival) $11,400 $5,200 $16,600 Festival International des Rythmes du Monde Festival International des Rythmes du Monde $34,000 $10,600 $44,600 Festival La note en folie The note en folie $4,000 $4,400 $8,400 Festival Saint-Honoré dans l'Vent Festival Saint-Honoré dans l'Vent $56,800 $2,100 $58,900 Festivalma Inc. Festirame $36,900 $11,300 $48,200 Jonquière en musique Inc. Jonquière en musique $24,700 $18,600 $43,300 Monde et macadam Tam Tam Macadam Festival $15,600 $6,200 $21,800 Pekuakamiulnuatsh Takuhikan Grand rassemblement des Premières Nations 2019 (Gathering of First Nations) $49,300 $8,400 $57,700 La traversée internationale du lac St-Jean Inc. The 65th annual Traversée internationale du lac St-Jean $10,100 $4,900 $15,000 Vitalisation de Kénogami (CVK) Inc. Kénogami en Fête $16,500 $6,400 $22,900 TOTAL: $284,700 $96,700 $381,400 Canadian Heritage - Canada Arts Presentation Fund (CAPF) Organization Name Festival Name Base Amount Amount of Supplement Total: La Rubrique Inc. Festival international des arts de la marionnette à Saguenay $75,000 Will receive an increase of 10% by the end of August 2019 $75,000 Festival des musiques de création du Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean Inc. Festival des musiques de création du Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean $15,000 Will receive an increase of 10% by the end of August 2019 $15,000 TOTAL: $90,000 - $ $90,000 Canadian Heritage - Community Support, Multiculturalism, and Anti-Racism Initiatives Program Organization Name Festival Name Base Amount Amount of Supplement Total: Monde et Macadam Tam Tam Macadam Festival $15,000 - $ $15,000 TOTAL: $15,000 - $ $15,000

GRAND TOTAL $477,700 $96,700 $574,400

