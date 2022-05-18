OTTAWA, ON, May 17, 2022 /CNW/ - The funding application period is now open to help Indigenous groups and not-for-profit organizations participate in an upcoming public comment period on a fee proposal to modernize Cost Recovery Regulations under the Impact Assessment Act.

The public comment period on the fee proposal is anticipated to occur later in 2022 (date to be determined).

Applications for funding received by June 17, 2022 will be considered.

Please refer to our website for more information on the funding program objectives, eligibility criteria, and application process.

For further information: For inquiries about this funding opportunity, please contact the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada at [email protected]