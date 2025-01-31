Feds listening to Canadian doctors' concerns on capital gains, CMA welcomes deferral of measures

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 31, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Medical Association (CMA) is pleased to see the federal government deferring the implementation of the capital gains inclusion rate increase, as its impact on the medical profession remains of deep concern.

Because doctors – especially community-based physicians – generally don't have an employer, they need to create a medical corporation to cover operating costs like office rent, medical supplies, nursing and office staff. It has become clear through the CMA's advocacy over the past year that many policymakers had not understood the serious unintended consequences of these changes for much of the physician workforce. We are pleased that the federal government has listened to our concerns. We will continue to work with officials to ensure that, if and when this measure is re-introduced, physicians and medical corporations are excluded from its provisions.

Today, 6.5 million Canadians do not have a primary care provider. Health care providers are doing their best to ensure Canadians have access to the care they need in a timely fashion. We need to keep our focus on finding ways to grow the health workforce and improving access to care.

With the government recognizing the adverse consequences of these measures, we call for a permanent repeal providing the long-term clarity that is required to stabilize our health workforce.

Dr. Joss Reimer

President, CMA

SOURCE Canadian Medical Association

To schedule an interview or for further information, please contact: CMA Media Relations: [email protected], Elena Gabrysz, 514-839-7296, Eric Lewis, 506-566-1671