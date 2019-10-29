Federated Co-operatives Limited adopts new Egg Quality Assurance™ certification mark

"We know Co-op customers care where their food comes from and how it's produced," said Ron Healey, Vice-President of Ag and Consumer Business at FCL. "We're working with Egg Farmers of Canada and using the EQA™ certification mark to assure our customers that Canadian eggs can be trusted for being a high-quality product with consideration for animal welfare."

All EQA™ certified eggs have met the highest standards of Egg Farmers of Canada's national Start Clean-Stay Clean® and Animal Care Programs. These standards matter and the EQA™ certification mark provides Canadian consumers with a visual way to recognize this right on the carton.

"For Canadian egg farmers, the EQA™ certification program is a testament to the decades of work spent building and strengthening standards across the Canadian egg farming industry," said Roger Pelissero, third generation egg farmer and Chair of Egg Farmers of Canada.

"By carrying the EQA™ certification mark on their products, Co-op is showcasing their commitment to sourcing quality, safe, local eggs. We're thrilled by their enthusiasm and support for the EQA™ certification and we can't wait to see more egg cartons in stores across Canada with the certification mark."

About Egg Farmers of Canada

Now in its fifth decade as one of Canada's leading agriculture organizations, Egg Farmers of Canada manages the national egg supply and promotes egg consumption while representing the interests of regulated egg farmers from coast to coast. Visit eggfarmers.ca for more information.

About Federated Co-operatives Limited

Federated Co-operatives Limited (FCL) is the 54th largest company in Canada and the largest non-financial co-operative in Canada. FCL is a unique wholesaling, manufacturing, marketing and administrative co-operative owned by more than 170 autonomous retail co-operatives across Western Canada. Together FCL and those local retail co-operatives form the Co-operative Retailing System (CRS). Our total workforce of 25,000 employees serves 1.9 million active individual members and many more non-member customers at 1,500 retail locations in almost 600 communities. More information is available at www.fcl.crs.

