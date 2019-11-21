Federal watchdog seeks public's opinion on how to protect Canadians from excessively priced patented medicines

The PMPRB is holding public consultations on its proposed new pricing Guidelines

OTTAWA, Nov. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - The Patented Medicine Prices Review Board (PMPRB) released its new draft Guidelines today and launched a 60-day consultation period with stakeholders and interested members of the public. This consultation follows Health Canada's recent amendments to the Patented Medicines Regulations, which strengthen and modernize Canada's pricing framework for patented drugs so that the PMPRB can better protect Canadian consumers from excessive prices in an era marked by increasingly high cost drugs.

The Guidelines explain the steps taken by staff at the PMPRB in assessing whether a patented drug appears to be priced excessively in Canada. It also explains what information patent-holding pharmaceutical companies must provide to the PMPRB to enable it to make that assessment.

The deadline for providing written submissions to PMPRB.Consultations.CEPMB@pmprb-cepmb.gc.ca is January 20, 2020. The PMPRB consultation plan also provides for multiple feedback opportunities and formats. Full details are available on the PMPRB's website.

Quotes

"The PMPRB is committed to hearing from Canadians on how it can continue to ensure they are protected from excessively priced patented drugs and looks forward to receiving constructive and meaningful feedback on the proposed changes to its Guidelines."

Dr. Mitchell Levine

Chairperson, PMPRB

Quick Facts

On August 9, 2019 , Health Canada announced amendments to the Patented Medicines Regulations which will come into force on July 1, 2020 .

The PMPRB ensures that prices charged by pharmaceutical companies for patented drugs sold in Canada are not excessive.

Associated Links

TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired) - 613-288-9654

https://www.canada.ca/en/patented-medicine-prices-review.html

