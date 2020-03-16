Federal public servants to telework wherever and whenever possible

Managers to consider telework for all employees, at all work sites, while ensuring continued critical government operations and services to Canadians

OTTAWA, March 16, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is doing everything it can to protect the health and safety of all Canadians as the country responds to the COVID-19 Pandemic, and that includes its own workforce.

Yesterday, the Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat (TBS) provided additional guidance to departments and agencies with the expectation that managers will consider telework for all their employees, at all work sites, while ensuring continued critical government operations and services to Canadians.

The Government will continue to support federal employees from coast to coast to coast, who are now working around the clock – many of them on the front line-- to deliver programs and services and provide guidance based on sound public policy and science.

We are focused on ensuring federal organizations have the guidance they need and plans in place to be ready for all eventualities.

Advice and guidance on human resources, and occupational health and safety is based on science-based health advice from the Public Health Agency of Canada and occupational health advice from Health Canada, informed by guidance from provincial, territorial and local health authorities across the country.

Quote

"The health and safety of all Canadians is an absolute priority for our government. Guidelines and directives were sent to all departments and agencies by the Office of the Chief Human Resources Officer. The Government of Canada will be as flexible as possible and will not only allow, but encourage teleworking whenever and wherever possible. We are constantly re-assessing the situation and striving to balance both our duty to Canadians and the health and safety of all public servants."

- The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, President of the Treasury Board

