Federal, Provincial, and Territorial Ministers meet to discuss border security, fentanyl, and organized crime

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable David McGuinty, Minister of Public Safety, met virtually with his federal, provincial, and territorial counterparts to discuss ongoing work to address border security.

Minister McGuinty opened the session by thanking provinces and territories for coming together as Team Canada, working in collaboration to address fentanyl in our communities and further strengthen our border.

The Ministers discussed the ongoing implementation of Canada's $1.3 billion Border Plan, first announced in December 2024. It has since expanded to include additional measures, such as the appointment of a Fentanyl Czar, launching a new Canada-United States Joint Strike Force, and a new intelligence directive on organized crime and fentanyl. The directive is supported by a $200 million investment that will enable our intelligence agencies to collect more information on organized crime in order to better disrupt it.

Considering the evolving threat landscape and the need to be responsive to emerging security concerns, Minister McGuinty shared that work is underway to designate organized crime cartels that have an impact in Canada and transnational organized crime groups as terrorist entities under the Criminal Code. This will support criminal investigations and strengthen law enforcement's ability to prevent and disrupt the activities of the cartels.

Erin O'Gorman, President of the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and Bryan Larkin, Senior Deputy Commissioner of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), both provided updates on operational efforts to implement the Border Plan and joint action being taken at the border. This work is being supported by nearly 10,000 frontline personnel and the Aerial Intelligence Taskforce, made up of two new helicopter charters, to be supplemented by 60 new drones, and mobile surveillance towers.

The Ministers stressed the importance of the Team Canada approach, working together towards a collective goal of addressing fentanyl trafficking and further securing our border through ongoing collaboration, coordination, and information sharing.

The Ministers were joined by Kevin Brosseau, who was recently appointed as the Fentanyl Czar. Mr. Brosseau will support law enforcement agencies to engage with American counterparts and to accelerate Canada's ongoing work to detect, disrupt, and dismantle the fentanyl trade.

"Canada has a strong border and through the hard work of our incredible law enforcement agencies and governments across the country, we're building an even stronger one. Today, we took stock of the concrete and impactful steps we're taking together to better combat organized crime and stop the scourge of fentanyl. We are resolute in our shared commitment that we will continue to do whatever it takes to keep our border secure and keep Canadians safe."

- The Honourable David J. McGuinty, Minister of Public Safety

"Confronting fentanyl requires a whole-of-government approach, with law enforcement, Health Canada, and in partnership with our U.S. counterparts. Today's Ministerial meeting reaffirmed the importance of the coordinated efforts to dismantle the fentanyl trade, strengthen our border and keep our communities safe."

- Kevin Brosseau, Fentanyl Czar

The Prime Ministerial Directive on Transnational Crime and Border Security directed the national security and intelligence community to stand up a Joint Operational Intelligence Cell, as well as information sharing hubs between provinces, territories, and international partners, to bolster the detection and disruption of the trafficking of fentanyl and other illicit drugs, both within Canada and abroad.

and abroad. Health Canada's new Canadian Drug Analysis Centre will allow for more specialized forensic analysis of synthetic drug samples. The analysis will go beyond identifying the components of a sample and look at forensic markers to help determine how and where these substances were manufactured.

new Canadian Drug Analysis Centre will allow for more specialized forensic analysis of synthetic drug samples. The analysis will go beyond identifying the components of a sample and look at forensic markers to help determine how and where these substances were manufactured. Health Canada's new Precursor Chemical Risk Management Unit will increase oversight over precursor chemicals and distribution channels, as well as monitor emerging illegal drug trends.

new Precursor Chemical Risk Management Unit will increase oversight over precursor chemicals and distribution channels, as well as monitor emerging illegal drug trends. The RCMP investigates criminal activities by those who threaten the safety and security of Canadians. Listing is an important tool that will support criminal investigations and strengthen the RCMP's ability to prevent and disrupt the activities of the cartels.

The CBSA is Canada's first line of defence at 1,200 ports of entry across the country. Day in and day out, approximately 8,500 frontline personnel play a crucial role protecting our communities by preventing illegal goods and inadmissible people from entering Canada . In 2024, the CBSA seized over 52,400kg of prohibited drugs, cannabis, narcotics and chemicals, more than 930 firearms and 17,200 prohibited weapons. For more on the CBSA accomplishment by numbers visit: 2024 CBSA Year in review: Accomplishments by the numbers.

