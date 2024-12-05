Federal, provincial, and municipal governments invest in Holyrood water upgrades and 18 other infrastructure projects

HOLYROOD, NL, Dec. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - The Town of Holyrood and 10 other municipalities around Conception Bay received a total infrastructure investment of over $16.8 million from federal, provincial and municipal governments.

These projects include the installation of a new watermain and water treatment facility in Holyrood. The full list of projects can be found in the attached backgrounder.

Quotes

"With this announcement, our government is proud to be supporting upgrades to infrastructure in Holyrood and communities throughout Avalon. These projects will help ensure that community members have safe and reliable access to clean drinking water, and that expanded wastewater systems pave the way for new homes in our communities."

Ken McDonald, Member of Parliament for Avalon on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Our government invests millions of dollars each year to help Newfoundland and Labrador municipalities improve municipal infrastructure. Sharing the cost of municipal infrastructure helps communities complete work on important projects that benefit their residents. We will continue to invest in infrastructure upgrades that impact the well-being of Newfoundlanders and Labradorians all throughout our province."

The Honourable Fred Hutton, Newfoundland and Labrador Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure

"The Town of Holyrood is very grateful for the support of both levels of government as it strives to provide safe reliable drinking water for residents. A small rural town such as Holyrood would find it financially challenging to achieve its goals to provide safe, secure services to residents without the support of our governments through these infrastructure programs."

His Worship Gary Goobie, Mayor of the Town of Holyrood

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $7,120,370 through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador is investing $6,658,097 and respective municipalities are contributing a combined $3,083,429 .

through the Investing in Infrastructure Program. The Government of and is investing and respective municipalities are contributing a combined . Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. The funding announced today builds on the federal government's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying jobs and strengthen local economies.

Federal funding is conditional on the signing of the contribution agreement.

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.htmlhttps://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Green Infrastructure Stream

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/plan/gi-iv-eng.html

Rural and Northern Infrastructure Stream

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/plan/rnc-crn-eng.html

Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/plan/icp-pic-INFC-eng.html

COVID-19 Resilience Stream

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/plan/covid-19-resilience-eng.html

Housing and Infrastructure Project Map

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

