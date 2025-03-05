PrairiesCan invests more than $2.9 million in nine local projects to strengthen tourism and cultural experiences across Alberta

EDMONTON, AB, March 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Tourism is a powerful economic driver that brings measurable benefits to Alberta communities and their residents. Every trip – from a weekend getaway to an epic cross-country vacation – helps to create jobs, sustain livelihoods, and boosts the businesses and communities that make the Prairies a top tourist destination choice.

Today, the Honourable Terry Duguid, Minister for PrairiesCan, announced a federal investment of over $2.9 million for nine projects to showcase the province's diverse landscapes, Indigenous-led experiences, and unique attractions. Each of these venues offers Albertans an opportunity to support local while providing visitors from across Canada and around the world a chance to discover the places, spaces and culture that Alberta has to offer.

Examples of projects receiving support include:

Tourism Calgary is receiving over $434,000 to expand inclusive programming for Chinook Blast in 2025 and 2026, develop Indigenous programming for the 2026 Grey Cup, and develop a new Indigenous music festival.





Blackfoot Crossing Historical Park in Siksika is receiving $350,000 to expand access to active Indigenous heritage experiences by improving visitor spaces, gallery displays, and exhibit content.





Parallèle Alberta is receiving over $573,000 to develop and market six new Économusées that will highlight traditional artisan trades as sustainable business models in Alberta.

Canada's tourism sector is diverse, creating inclusive employment opportunities for women, racialized individuals, members of 2SLGBTQI+ communities, Indigenous people, youth, and newcomers. Projects announced today advance economic reconciliation and small business growth in Alberta's tourism sector.

Today's investments are expected to support approximately 120 jobs. This announcement reflects the principles of the Government of Canada's Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy, a long-term commitment to work collaboratively with partners across the Prairies on their priorities to seize new possibilities for good-paying jobs in a globally competitive economy.

Quotes

"Alberta has incredible stories to share—from its rich Indigenous heritage to its stunning landscapes and unique local experiences. Supporting tourism at home means backing local businesses, creating jobs, and strengthening our economy. These projects will help more people, from Canada and beyond, experience everything that makes Alberta special."

–The Honourable Terry Duguid, Minister for PrairiesCan

"The Prairies offer unique attractions and experiences that put a spotlight on the region's diverse culture and landscapes. Across the country, our government is supporting local tourism businesses and organizations through the Tourism Growth Program. In continuing to invest in the tourism industry, we're helping bring more domestic and international visitors to our country's vibrant communities large and small."

–The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec

Quick facts

Funding for these projects is provided through PrairiesCan under the Tourism Growth Program (TGP), which provides $108 million nationally over three years to support Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities, small and medium-sized businesses, and not-for-profit organizations in developing local tourism products and experiences.

nationally over three years to support Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities, small and medium-sized businesses, and not-for-profit organizations in developing local tourism products and experiences. The TGP contributes to the Federal Tourism Growth Strategy, which charts a course for long-term growth, investment, and stability in Canada's tourism industry.

tourism industry. According to Travel Alberta, Alberta's visitor economy reached $12.7 billion in tourism expenditures in 2023, contributing $9.9 billion towards provincial GDP and the equivalent of nearly 90,000 jobs.

Backgrounder

PrairiesCan is investing over $2.9 million in nine Alberta tourism projects through the Tourism Growth Program (TGP). These investments support unique tourism experiences throughout the province that will provide local, national and global visitors with opportunities to enjoy Alberta's distinct landscape and rich culture.

Across Canada, the TGP provides $108 million over three years to support Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities, small and medium-sized businesses, and not-for-profit organizations to expand local tourism products and experiences. The program complements other federal, provincial and territorial supports for tourism and contributes to the Federal Tourism Growth Strategy, which charts a course for long-term growth, investment, and stability in Canada's tourism industry.

Black Sheep Ventures ( $250,000 repayable)

Enhance its visitor experience by adding two modernized hard-top cabins and saunas.





Enhance its visitor experience by adding two modernized hard-top cabins and saunas. Blackfoot Crossing Historical Park ($350,000)

Expand access to active Indigenous heritage experiences by improving visitor spaces, gallery displays, and exhibit content.





Expand access to active Indigenous heritage experiences by improving visitor spaces, gallery displays, and exhibit content. Granary Road ( $500,000 repayable )

Launch new experiences including an interactive Farm Discovery Centre, stargazing cabins, and a multi-purpose event space.





) Launch new experiences including an interactive Farm Discovery Centre, stargazing cabins, and a multi-purpose event space. Mahikan Trails ($210,000)

Deliver new, active outdoor authentic Indigenous tourism experiences in the shoulder and winter seasons.





Deliver new, active outdoor authentic Indigenous tourism experiences in the shoulder and winter seasons. Parallèle Alberta ($573,760)

Develop and market six new Économusées that will highlight traditional artisan trades as sustainable business models in Alberta.





Develop and market six new Économusées that will highlight traditional artisan trades as sustainable business models in . Rendez Vous RV Park ( $110,540 repayable )

Enhance its visitor experience and provide a wider variety of accommodations catering to a broader range of travelers and budgets.





) Enhance its visitor experience and provide a wider variety of accommodations catering to a broader range of travelers and budgets. Tourism Calgary ($434,186)

Expand inclusive programming for Chinook Blast in 2025 and 2026, develop Indigenous programming for the 2026 Grey Cup, and develop a new Indigenous music festival.





Expand inclusive programming for Chinook Blast in 2025 and 2026, develop Indigenous programming for the 2026 Grey Cup, and develop a new Indigenous music festival. Travel Purposefully ( $250,000 repayable )

Develop an all-season glamping experience at Sundance by Basecamp campground in Kananaskis.





) Develop an all-season glamping experience at by Basecamp campground in . Whitecourt Isga Tourism Association ($250,000)

Expand its visitor experience by delivering immersive Indigenous tourism experiences that celebrate and preserve the cultural heritage of the Nakota people.

