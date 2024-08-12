DARTMOUTH, NS, Aug. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Minister Sean Fraser and Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor announced a federal investment of more than $6.7 million to support two projects as part of the new Veteran Homelessness Program (VHP).

Through the Ground Support for Veterans project, Veterans Emergency Transition Services Canada (VETS Canada) will work with Veterans experiencing or at risk of homelessness. This includes providing rental supplements, as well as working with them to ensure they can access any services they need. The project will also help connect Veterans to medical assistance and provide moving costs and temporary accommodations. The goal of Ground Support for Veterans is to help transition them into stable homes and care for their mental and physical health, while helping them strengthen skills such as financial management. Additionally, it focuses on developing a network of relationships with landlords and communities that can help facilitate permanent homes. VETS Canada will deliver these services across Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, and Nova Scotia, complementing services provided by other partners.

For the second project, the Landing Strong Cooperative Ltd. will provide Veterans in Nova Scotia with wrap-around services such as financial assistance, working with them to identify their needs, and ensuring they can access the appropriate services. This will help meet their needs today, while ultimately ensuring that they can find safe and stable homes.

Through the $79.1-million VHP, the federal government will partner with organizations across the country to provide rent supplements and mental health support to Veterans. Additionally, it will support research on Veterans' homelessness and help organizations increase their capacity to serve those in need.

Addressing homelessness is an essential part of Canada's Housing Plan and this program will help do that for Veterans who have served our country courageously and selflessly.

"Veterans have served and sacrificed for our nation, and we owe it to them to ensure that they have a safe and affordable place to call home. The Veterans Homelessness Program, and the two projects announced today, will help them receive the stability and support they deserve."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Veterans have bravely served our country, both at home and abroad. They deserve a safe, affordable place to live. The Veteran Homelessness Program is the latest milestone in our ongoing efforts to end chronic homelessness and ensure Veterans and their families have the support they need, where and when they need it."

The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

"We're partnering with good organizations like VETS Canada and Landing Strong to better support Veterans who may slip through the cracks of existing support systems. We're always stronger when we work together, and we're proud to support these organizations who take care of Canadian Veterans by working tirelessly to end Veteran homelessness."

Darren Fisher, Member of Parliament for Dartmouth–Cole Harbour

"VETS Canada is thrilled to receive this funding from Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada. It allows us to continue our work of supporting Canadian Armed Forces and RCMP Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless. Those who have served our country are important members of our communities and they have sacrificed so much. We believe that we, as do all Canadians who are in a position to help, have an obligation to support the men and women who wore the uniform when they are in need. This funding allows us to do just that."

Debbie Lowther, Co-founder/CEO, Veterans Emergency Transition Services Canada (VETS Canada)

"Landing Strong provides a safe place and community for those on the journey of recovery. With the safety net in place allowing stability in terms of basic needs, injured Veterans will be able to access our intensive day treatment programs at a pace and level that is comfortable for them. It's hard to talk about one's injuries and process past trauma if there is uncertainty about where to sleep, and how to feed the family. With these funds, we can remove that level of concern, allowing people to immerse themselves in an unimpeded journey of recovery and self-care."

Dr. Belinda Seagram, Founder and Executive Director, Landing Strong Cooperative Ltd.

The Veteran Homelessness Program provides funding to projects under two streams:

Services and Supports Stream – $72.9 million for rent supplements and wrap-around services, such as counselling and treatment for substance use.

Capacity Building Stream – $6.2 million for research and improved data collection. This stream also helps organizations increase their capacity so that they can deliver tailored programs.

Through the Veteran Homelessness Program, VETS Canada is receiving $5,199,168 and Landing Strong Cooperative Ltd. is receiving $1,511,200 through the Services and Supports stream.

and Landing Strong Cooperative Ltd. is receiving through the Services and Supports stream. According to Census 2021, there were an estimated 461,240 Canadian Veterans. It is estimated there are about 2,600 Veterans experiencing homelessness.

Budget 2024 invested an additional $6 million over three years, starting in 2024-25, to Veterans Affairs Canada for the Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund (VFWF). A portion of the funding will be allocated to organizations and initiatives that support Veterans' health and employment, as well as women, Indigenous, and 2SLGBTQI+ Veterans.

over three years, starting in 2024-25, to Veterans Affairs Canada for the Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund (VFWF). A portion of the funding will be allocated to organizations and initiatives that support Veterans' health and employment, as well as women, Indigenous, and 2SLGBTQI+ Veterans. To date, the VFWF program has supported 28 projects to address Veteran homelessness, representing an investment of $9.8 million .

