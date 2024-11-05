OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - The federal government is partnering with Ottawa Innercity Ministries and Veterans' House Canada to support Veterans experiencing, or at risk of, homelessness in Ottawa.

Veterans' House Canada is receiving over $2.6 million over four years and Ottawa Innercity Ministries is receiving over $1.1 million over four years through the Veteran Homelessness Program (VHP). This funding was announced by Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor, MP Marie-France Lalonde, MP Mona Fortier, and MP Yasir Naqvi, along with representatives from Ottawa Innercity Ministries and Veterans' House Canada.

Ottawa Innercity Ministries will support Veterans experiencing or at risk of homelessness in Ottawa by providing rental assistance and wrap-around supports. The Operation Road Home project is receiving over $1.1 million through the services and supports stream of the VHP.

Veterans' House Canada is receiving over $2.6 million in funding through the services and supports stream to provide financial assistance through rent/cost supplements and/or access to support/counseling services to Veterans. Since the opening of the Andy Carswell Building in 2021, which provides Veterans with housing and immediate access to support services, Veterans' House Canada has been working to help prevent and reduce Veteran homelessness in Canada.

"Veterans have served Canada with courage, honour, and distinction. They deserve a safe and affordable place to live. With support from the Veteran Homelessness Program these projects in the Ottawa region will help end chronic homelessness and ensure that Veterans and their families have the support they need, where, and when they need it."

The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

"Investing in organizations that support Veterans is essential for ensuring that those who have served our country receive the resources they need for safe and stable housing. This funding will enable critical support for Veterans at risk of homelessness and help them regain their footing."

Mona Fortier, Member of Parliament for Ottawa—Vanier, Ontario on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"We have seen from our experience with the Andy Carswell Building that permanent housing with onsite support is key for the successful transition of Veterans who are homeless or living in precarious housing to healthier, safer and richer lives. We are excited to improve our services and supports thanks to this funding under the Veteran Homelessness Program."

Yasir Naqvi, Member of Parliament for Ottawa Centre

"Every Veteran deserves a safe and supportive home after their service. This funding will empower organizations like Veterans' House Canada and Ottawa Innercity Ministries to make a meaningful difference in the lives of Veterans experiencing or at risk of homelessness in our nation's capital."

Alan Mulawyshyn, Executive Director of VHC and Brigadier-General (Retired)

The Veteran Homelessness Program supports Veterans who are experiencing or at risk of homelessness in securing and maintaining housing and addressing underlying issues.

Ottawa Innercity Ministries is receiving $1,163,129 through the programs and supports stream.

through the programs and supports stream. Veterans' House Canada is receiving $2,619,653 through the programs and supports stream.

through the programs and supports stream. The Veteran Homelessness Program is funding projects under two streams: Services and Supports Stream – $72.9 million for rent supplements and wrap-around services such as counselling and treatment for substance use. Capacity Building Stream – $6.2 million for research and improved data collection; and increasing capacity of organizations to deliver tailored programs.

According to Census 2021, there are an estimated 461,240 Canadian Veterans. It is estimated there are about 2,600 Veterans experiencing homelessness.

The Veteran Homelessness Program is a part of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS), a 10-year, $115-billion -plus plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with the public and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with many different Canadians, including people with lived experience of housing need.

National Housing Strategy (NHS), a 10-year, -plus plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. Through Budget 2024 the government is providing an additional $6 million over three years, starting in 2024-25, to Veterans Affairs Canada for the Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund. A portion of the funding will focus on projects for Indigenous, women, and 2SLGBTQI+ Veterans.

