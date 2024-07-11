FEDERAL GOVERNMENT SUPPORTS OVER 30 RAPID HOUSING UNITS IN SAULT STE. MARIE

SAULT STE. MARIE, ON, July 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the federal government announced an investment of over $4 million through the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) to build 38 homes in Sault Ste. Marie.

The announcement was made by Terry Sheehan, Member of Parliament for Sault Ste. Marie, on behalf of the Honorable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, alongside Matthew Shoemaker, Mayor of Sault Ste. Marie, and Stephanie Hopkin, Chair of the Board for the Sault Ste. Marie Housing Corporation.

The new homes are part of three separate projects in Sault Ste. Marie with a funding breakdown as follows:

$2.4 million for 8 new homes at the Frontenac Street Townhouse Development; owned and operated by Batchewana First Nation.

for 8 new homes at the Frontenac Street Townhouse Development; owned and operated by Batchewana First Nation. $1.3 million for the Sacred Heart project, a 22-home development located at 721 Wellington Street East; owned and operated by the Sault Ste. Marie Housing Corporation.

for the Sacred Heart project, a 22-home development located at 721 Wellington Street East; owned and operated by the Sault Ste. Marie Housing Corporation. $266,637 for 8 new homes for the Steelton Centre; owned and operated by the Sault Ste. Marie Housing Corporation.

These three projects will support the housing needs of the most vulnerable from the community, especially women and their children.

The Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) provides capital contributions to facilitate the rapid construction of new housing and/or acquisition of existing buildings for the purpose of rehabilitation or conversion to permanent affordable, supportive, or transitional housing. The objective is to quickly create new permanent affordable housing units that support people who are vulnerable and prioritized under the National Housing Strategy.

Quotes:

"Everyone deserves a roof over their head and a safe place to call home. This funding through the Rapid Housing Initiative will help many families and individuals to heal and rebuild their lives, offering not just a home but also hope. The federal government's ongoing support and commitment to creating affordable housing will help improve the lives of the most vulnerable from our community, here in Sault Ste. Marie." - Terry Sheehan, Member of Parliament for Sault Ste. Marie, on behalf of the Honorable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Safe and affordable housing is the cornerstone of a thriving community, and the City of Sault Ste. Marie is committed to ambitiously addressing the housing crisis by implementing policies aimed at increasing the local stock and advocating for funding from our government partners. I appreciate the support from the Government of Canada through the Rapid Housing Initiative for three important local projects and look forward to continued collaboration for future developments." - Matthew Shoemaker, Mayor of Sault Ste. Marie

"We're all aware that homelessness is a growing issue in our community, and it's becoming increasingly challenging to address. Factors like housing affordability, mental health issues, addictions, and poverty are putting more people at risk. Our transitional bridge units offer a safe space where individuals can access services that promote better health, job opportunities, and long-term housing stability. Housing is a critical component of federal policy in Canada and intersects with various aspects of social and economic development. The DSSMSSAB appreciates the federal government's multifaceted approach to housing and demonstrates its importance in shaping the nation's overall well-being and prosperity." - Stephanie Hopkin, Board Chair, Sault Ste. Marie Housing Corporation

"On behalf of Batchewana First Nation we are thrilled to receive $2.4 million to contribute to 8 new homes located on Frontenac Street as part of the Townhouse Development. Our leadership is focused on addressing the housing shortage throughout our communities and the support we have received through the Rapid Housing Initiative is helping us do just that. We are encouraged to promote a project like this that focuses on supporting the housing needs of our vulnerable community members and we look forward to collaborating on similar projects in the future."- Chief Mark McCoy, Batchewana First Nation

Quick facts:

Launched in 2020, the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) is part of the Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) , an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home.

is part of the Government of , an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. The first two rounds of the RHI exceeded expectations and are expected to create more than 10,000 units instead of the 7,500 initially planned. This includes more than 3,300 units to support women and more than 4,200 units to support Indigenous Peoples.

exceeded expectations and are expected to create more than 10,000 units instead of the 7,500 initially planned. This includes more than 3,300 units to support women and more than 4,200 units to support Indigenous Peoples. The RHI takes a human rights-based approach to housing, serving people experiencing or at risk of homelessness and other vulnerable people under the NHS, including women and children fleeing domestic violence, seniors, young adults, Indigenous Peoples, people with disabilities, people experiencing mental health and addiction issues, veterans, 2SLGBTQI+ individuals, racialized groups, and recent immigrants or refugees.

Related links:

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most requested Government of Canada housing information.

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry.

Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca . The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed.

