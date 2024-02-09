GREATER SUDBURY, ON, Feb. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the federal government announced over $73 million in funding through the Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) – a key pillar of the federal government's National Housing Strategy – to support the construction of 347 homes for those in need in Greater Sudbury.

The announcement was made by Viviane Lapointe, Member of Parliament for Sudbury, alongside Marc G. Serré, Member of Parliament for Nickel Belt and Paul Lefebvre, Mayor of Greater Sudbury.

Located at 302 Van Horne Street, the Manitou building will offer the community's most vulnerable citizens, including seniors and women and their children, a place to call their own. Once complete, it will have a social services office staffed with social workers and psychologists to support the residents.

This project, which is expected to be completed by the Fall of 2026, includes:

$3 million in funding and $70 million as a repayable loan through the Affordable Housing Fund.

Over $6 million in cash equity and $2 million in land equity from Caneagle, the proponent organization.

Investments like this aim to address housing needs, improve living conditions and well being for families and individuals, while building inclusive communities for Greater Sudbury citizens.

Quotes:

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Investing in the Manitou project will bring over 340 much-needed housing units and on-site support services for people at risk in Sudbury. It is vital that we create housing options like this across the country to support our vulnerable communities with the housing they need. This is the National Housing Strategy at work." – Viviane Lapointe, Member of Parliament for Sudbury, on behalf of the Honorable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Through the Affordable Housing Fund, our government is investing in much needed affordable housing here in Sudbury and across the country. The funding announced today, along with other local investments, is another critical step to ensure that all residents have access to the housing they need and deserve." – Marc G. Serré, MP for Nickel Belt, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Official Language

"I am pleased that the Manitou Project is moving forward and will provide much-needed housing options in Greater Sudbury. With a focus on accessible design features, affordable units, and on-site services for residents, this project is tailored to meet the unique housing needs of our aging population. I thank our federal partners for their investment and ongoing support as we work together to fill housing gaps in our community." – Paul Lefebvre, Mayor of Greater Sudbury

"This is an important project for both Greater Sudbury and the country as we Canadians deal with a housing crisis and a lack of available place for seniors to live affordably. I expect that this edifice, built with the assistance and encouragement of many, will help rejuvenate Sudbury's downtown. Like the rock on which it sits, it is being built to endure. My hope is that it will enrich the city for generations, and that Sudbarians will have a home where they can form a community, be stimulated towards an active, creative and healthy retirement and benefit from full vistas of the surrounding country side." – Jack Wolofsky, President and CEO of Caneagle

Quick facts:

The Affordable Housing Fund- previously known as the National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF) is part of the Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) , an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home.

previously known as is part of the , an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. As of September 30, 2023 , the Government of Canada has committed over $38.89 billion to support the creation of over 151,803 units and the repair of over 241,133 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

, the Government of has committed over to support the creation of over 151,803 units and the repair of over 241,133 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence. As of September 30, 2023 , the Government of Canada has committed over $7.49 billion to support the creation of over 31,589 units and the repair of over 128,959 units through the Affordable Housing Fund.

