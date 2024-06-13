VANCOUVER, BC, June 13, 2024 /CNW/ - We need to build more rental apartments in Canada, and low-cost loans are helping us get projects off the shelf, and shovels in the ground. Today, the federal government announced $204.8 million to build 404 rental homes through two projects in Vancouver. The funding will come as a fully repayable low-interest loans through the Apartment Construction Loan Program (ACLP).

The announcement was made by the Honourable Harjit Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness, and Minister Responsible for PacifiCan, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, at a previously announced ACLP project in Vancouver.

The Apartment Construction Loan Program boosts the construction of rental housing by providing low-cost repayable loans to builders and developers and is on track to build over 131,000 new apartments across Canada.

Quotes:

"The ACLP is a critical part of the National Housing Strategy. We are helping to get more rental apartments built so that Canadians are able to find a place of their own." — The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Every Canadian deserves a safe place and affordable place to call home. Today's investment by our government will ensure projects in Vancouver are moving as quickly as possible. This is about fairness for every generation." — The Honourable Harjit Sajjan Minister of Emergency Preparedness, and Minister Responsible for PacifiCan.

Quick facts:

The Apartment Construction Loan Program is part of the Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS), an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home.

is part of the Government of National Housing Strategy (NHS), an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. The Apartment Construction Loan Program provides fully repayable low-interest loans to encourage the construction of more rental homes for middle class Canadians. It creates a positive impact to the housing system at minimal cost to taxpayers. It is one of many programs and initiatives under the National Housing Strategy designed to help address housing needs across the country. It complements other NHS initiatives that focus on funding affordable homes for lower-income households. Through the program, the federal government is encouraging the construction of more than 131,000 rental homes by 2031-32. A stable supply of rental homes is essential for more people in Canada to have access to housing that meets their needs.

provides fully repayable low-interest loans to encourage the construction of more rental homes for middle class Canadians. It creates a positive impact to the housing system at minimal cost to taxpayers. In addition to the $15 billion announced in the 2023 Fall Economic Statement for ACLP, Budget 2024 announced an additional $15 billion top-up in loans to build a minimum of 30,000 new rental apartments bringing the total funding to $55 billion .

announced in the 2023 Fall Economic Statement for ACLP, Budget 2024 announced an additional top-up in loans to build a minimum of 30,000 new rental apartments bringing the total funding to . As of December 31, 2023 , the federal government, through the National Housing Strategy, has committed over $42.99 billion to support the creation of almost 135,000 units and the repair of over 270,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

Related links:

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most requested Government of Canada housing information.

for the most requested Government of housing information. As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter , Instagram , YouTube , LinkedIn and Facebook .

authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that everyone in has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit or follow us on , , , and . Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca . The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Information on this news release: Micaal Ahmed, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]