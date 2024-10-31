GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 31, 2024 /CNW/ - The federal government is committed to ensuring members of the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) have the equipment they need to complete their missions and assert Canada's sovereignty.

Today, the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Quebec Lieutenant, on behalf of the Honourable Bill Blair, Minister of National Defence, announced that the federal government has awarded a contract valued at up to $1.85 billion (including taxes) to Lockheed Martin Canada (LMC) for the renewal of combat system integration in-service support (CSI ISS) for the Halifax-class frigates.

The renewal of this contract will ensure continued CSI service support until the end-of-life expectancy is reached for the Halifax-class frigates, coinciding with the gradual arrival of the new fleet of River-class destroyer ships. This contract is estimated to contribute $76 million annually to Canada's gross domestic product and to support up to 680 good-paying jobs annually across the Canadian economy.

The Halifax-class patrol frigates are the backbone of Canada's maritime operational capability. The investments announced today will keep Canada's sovereignty resolute by monitoring Canadian waters and airspace, facilitating large-scale search and rescue activities, providing emergency assistance and supporting global peace and security operations.

"This contract with Lockheed Martin Canada underscores the federal government's commitment to supporting the Royal Canadian Navy and ensuring it has the equipment it needs to assert Canada's sovereignty and protect Canadians. The contract will ensure continued combat system integration services to the Halifax-class frigates, which remain the foundation of the Royal Canadian Navy until the gradual arrival of the River-class destroyers."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos

Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Quebec Lieutenant

"This contract is not only an investment in our Navy, it is also an investment in Canadian industry and workers. The Royal Canadian Navy's fleet of Halifax-class frigates are the backbone of maritime operations at home and abroad. This in-service support contract will ensure our frigates remain operationally effective until the arrival of our future fleet of River-class destroyers."

The Honourable Bill Blair

Minister of National Defence

"Our government is making a crucial investment to ensure that Canada's naval capabilities remain strong. The combat management system 330 is an export success story, as this Canadian-made solution has been adopted by several allied navies. Through the support announced today, the government is helping the Royal Canadian Navy maintain the highest standards of operational readiness and is contributing to jobs, innovation and economic growth across the country."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne

Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

The initial CSI ISS contract was awarded through a competitive procurement process to LMC in November 2008 . The contract included 2 additional 3-year option periods, which have both been exercised.

. The contract included 2 additional 3-year option periods, which have both been exercised. The initial CSI ISS contract will ensure ongoing maintenance and updates to the combat management system (CMS) 330 until November 6, 2024 .

. The new CSI ISS contract provides ongoing maintenance, updates and other specialized supports for the CMS 330 onboard the RCN's 12 Halifax-class frigates. The services also include support for associated shore-based engineering, training and testing.

This service support will be from November 2024 to March 2034 . The contract includes 13 additional 1‑year option periods, which could extend the contract up to March 2047 .

to . The contract includes 13 additional 1‑year option periods, which could extend the contract up to . The CMS 330 is the central component of the integrated combat system fitted on the Halifax-class ships. It's a system designed to integrate and control the various sensors, weapons and information sources of the ships to optimize situational awareness and decision-making.

As the original manufacturer of the CMS 330, LMC holds the intellectual property rights necessary to make modifications and add new capabilities and functionalities to this software. LMC has also not licensed or authorized other parties to perform updates to this software. For these reasons, LMC is the only provider capable of meeting all the requirements of the CSI ISS contract, ensuring the RCN can continue to pursue its national and security operations.

These in-service support activities are performed in Halifax, Nova Scotia , Esquimalt, British Columbia , and at various locations in the National Capital Region.

, , and at various locations in the National Capital Region. Canada's Industrial and Technological Benefits Policy applies to this project. This requires that LMC provide business activities into the Canadian economy equal to the value of its contract with Canada .

