EDMONTON, AB, Sept. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada has been working closely with provinces and territories, including Alberta, to ensure all families have access to affordable and high quality child care. The COVID-19 pandemic has created new challenges, including temporary closures and loss of critical revenue from placement fees, which have put the sector at risk.

Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development announced that the Government of Alberta will receive $72 million of the $625 million in federal support for Canada's child care sector to help ensure that safe and sufficient child care is available to support parents' gradual return to work. This funding is in addition to the $45 million Alberta is receiving through the 2020-21 Canada-Alberta Early Learning and Child Care Bilateral Agreement to support child care programs and services for Alberta families.

Along with the agreements under the Multilateral Early Learning and Child Care Framework, the Safe Restart funding means the Government of Canada will invest nearly $1.2 billion to support child care in 2020-2021, the largest federal child care investment in history.

This investment through the Safe Restart Agreement will help address the key priorities agreed upon by Canada's First Ministers for the safe restart of Canada's economy over the next six to eight months.

Quotes

"The availability of affordable, high-quality and flexible child care will be key to ensuring Canadian parents can return to work and our economy can recover from this crisis. The Government of Canada is committed to supporting the child care sector to ensure all Canadian families will have access to the quality child care they need."

– The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

"We are pleased to see Albertans' contributions coming back to our province through this agreement with the federal government. This funding will ensure safe, reliable child care continues to be available as it is a crucial part of Alberta's economic recovery. We are providing child care and early learning programs this support throughout the fall so they can keep their centres safe for kids in their care."

– The Honourable Rebecca Schulz, Minister of Children's Services of Alberta

Quick Facts

This investment is in addition to the $1.2 billion over three years that was distributed to the provinces and territories, starting in 2017-18, to support early learning and child care and create up to 40,000 more affordable child care spaces.

over three years that was distributed to the provinces and territories, starting in 2017-18, to support early learning and child care and create up to 40,000 more affordable child care spaces. The Government of Canada is currently working with provinces and territories to finalize new bilateral agreements to ensure an uninterrupted flow of funding to Canada's early learning and child care sector. These agreements will provide an additional $400 million in 2020–21.

is currently working with provinces and territories to finalize new bilateral agreements to ensure an uninterrupted flow of funding to early learning and child care sector. These agreements will provide an additional in 2020–21. Alberta's funding amount is based on the existing allocation formula used for Canada's Early Learning and Child Care Bilateral Agreements with the provinces and territories.

funding amount is based on the existing allocation formula used for Early Learning and Child Care Bilateral Agreements with the provinces and territories. The key priorities to safely restart Canada's economy are:

economy are: Testing, contact tracing, and data management

Health care system capacity

Vulnerable populations

Municipalities

Personal protective equipment for health and non-health workers

Child care for returning workers

Pan-Canadian sick leave

Related Links

Multilateral Early Leaning and Child Care Framework

Early Learning and Child Care Bilateral Agreements

Priorities to safely restart Canada's economy

Follow us on Twitter

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

For further information: For media enquiries, please contact: Jessica Eritou, Office of the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, P.C., M.P., Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]

Related Links

www.hrsdc-rhdsc.gc.ca

