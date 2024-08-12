T'SOU-KE NATION, BC, Aug. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - The T'Sou-ke First Nation is developing a new hybrid stormwater management system and naturalized green space, after a joint investment of more than $1.3 million from the federal government and the community.

As the climate changes, the province is seeing an increase in rainfall. Funding will construct a rainwater retention system that will flow into a bioswale, a vegetated channel designed to capture and filter the collected water. This interconnected system will help T'Sou-ke Nation naturally manage rain and stormwater, as well as increase their resilience to floods and droughts .

This funding will also create a greenspace with a healing garden and courtyard that will offer the community with a space for planting.

The T'Sou-ke Nation has long championed using and honoring the land around them to protect its community. This project will allow the Nation to use natural infrastructure to increase its resilience against the impacts of climate change, improve environmental quality, harvest traditional crops, and give the community more greenspace.

Quotes

"Today's investment emphasizes the importance of natural infrastructure in building resilient, sustainable, and vibrant communities. The project in T'Sou-ke Nation will not only help naturally mitigate the impacts of climate change and provide a new greenspace, but will help the community continue their legacy of honouring the land."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"We are deeply grateful for the funding support from the Government of Canada through the Natural Infrastructure Fund (NIF). This funding enables us to move forward with the construction of a new stormwater management system and green space for the T'Sou-ke Nation Community Complex and Health Centre (CCHC). This project represents a significant step towards enhancing our community's resilience to climate change while promoting environmental stewardship and sustainable development. We look forward to the completion of this initiative in December 2024, which will provide our members with a healthier, greener, and more sustainable environment."

T'Sou-ke CCHC Building Committee

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $1,000,000 in this project through the Natural Infrastructure Fund (NIF), and the T'Sou-ke First Nation is contributing $326,048 .

in this project through the Natural Infrastructure Fund (NIF), and the T'Sou-ke First Nation is contributing . The Natural Infrastructure Fund supports projects that use natural or hybrid approaches to increase resilience to climate change, mitigate carbon emissions, protect and preserve biodiversity and wildlife habitats, and promote Canadians' access to nature.

Examples of natural infrastructure include urban forests, street trees, wetlands, living dikes, bioswales, and naturalized coastal restoration.

Hybrid infrastructure incorporates elements of engineered grey infrastructure to enhance or support natural infrastructure and/or the use of ecosystem processes. Examples of hybrid infrastructure include green roofs and walls, and naturalized stormwater ponds.

A minimum of 10% of the overall program envelope will be allocated to Indigenous-led projects.

Federal funding is conditional on the signing of the contribution agreement.

Associated Links

Natural Infrastructure Fund

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/nif-fin/index-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Federal infrastructure investments in British Columbia

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/plan/prog-proj-bc-eng.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Micaal Ahmed, Communications Manager, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, 343-598-3920, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Torrye Wheaton, CCHC Fundraising and Communications Manager, T'Sou-ke Nation, 1-250-991-9424, [email protected]