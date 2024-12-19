PORT COQUITLAM, BC, Dec. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - The federal government is investing $9.6 million in two projects to mitigate flooding risks to the community by upgrading critical infrastructure.

This was announced by Ron McKinnon, Member of Parliament for Coquitlam-Port Coquitlam and His Worship Brad West, Mayor of Port Coquitlam.

The Maple Creek Drainage Pump Station project will protect people and properties in low-lying areas from flooding caused by increased rainfall and rising sea levels. It will replace the existing pumps with fish-friendly pumps and upgrade the floodbox structure for improved water management, while enhancing fish passage and survival. Additional upgrades will include seismic and structural improvements, as well as enhancements to civil, mechanical, and electrical systems.

The Cedar Creek Drainage Pump Station project will increase capacity to effectively manage water flow during storm events resulting from climate change. This includes providing flood protection for residential, commercial, and agricultural properties in low-lying areas, while also preventing localized flooding on roads. This project will replace the existing pumps with fish-passable pumps, upgrade the existing floodbox, and add a permanent generator.

Quotes

"Climate change is an escalating threat to communities across Canada, affecting all of us. Investments in disaster mitigation infrastructure aren't just about reducing risks—they're about safeguarding our homes, livelihoods, critical infrastructure, and the aquatic life essential to our ecosystems. The projects announced today reflect our ongoing commitment to working alongside our partners to build more resilient, adaptable communities, like Port Coquitlam, ensuring they are better protected today and for generations to come."

Ron McKinnon, Member of Parliament for Coquitlam-Port Coquitlam, British Columbia, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Investing in flood mitigation infrastructure is critical to protecting Port Coquitlam's residents, businesses, and environment from the increasing risks of severe weather events. These projects will not only enhance our ability to manage increased rainfall and rising sea levels but also support our commitment to environmental sustainability by improving fish passage and habitat. We thank the federal government for this significant investment in the safety and resilience of our city."

His Worship Brad West, Mayor of Port Coquitlam

Quick Facts

Making adaptation investments now will have major economy-wide benefits later. Every dollar that is invested in adapting and preparing for climate-related disasters can return as much as $13 to $15 in benefits.

to in benefits. The federal government is investing $5,600,000 in the Maple Creek Drainage Pump Station and $4,000,000 in the Cedar Creek Drainage Pump Station through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF).

in the Maple Creek Drainage Pump Station and in the Cedar Creek Drainage Pump Station through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF). Since 2018, the federal government has committed over $3.8 billion to the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund.

to the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund. To date, over $2.77 billion has been announced for 105 infrastructure projects that help communities better prepare for, and withstand, the potential impacts of natural disasters, prevent infrastructure failures, and help keep Canadians safe.

has been announced for 105 infrastructure projects that help communities better prepare for, and withstand, the potential impacts of natural disasters, prevent infrastructure failures, and help keep Canadians safe. This funding will support projects that include new construction of public infrastructure or the modification or reinforcement of existing public infrastructure that help communities withstand natural disasters and climate-related risks.

Eligible recipients include municipalities, local governments, provinces and territories, public sector bodies, Indigenous organizations, not-for-profit, and for-profit organizations in partnership with other eligible applicants outside the private sector. Projects must have a minimum of $1 million in total eligible costs to be considered eligible.

in total eligible costs to be considered eligible. On November 24 th , 2022, the federal government released Canada's National Adaptation Strategy: Building Resilient Communities and a Strong Economy . It commits $1.6 billion in new federal funding to help address both immediate and future climate risks to Canadian communities.

, 2022, the federal government released National Adaptation Strategy: It commits in new federal funding to help address both immediate and future climate risks to Canadian communities. As part of the Adaptation Action Plan, released alongside the National Adaptation Strategy, the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund received an additional $489.1 million in funding.

in funding. As part of the National Adaptation Strategy and Government of Canada Adaptation Action Plan, the federal government has launched the Climate Toolkit for Housing and Infrastructure (CTHI) initiative.

The Climate Toolkit for Housing and Infrastructure will support the development of integrated climate-related tools, resources and services for communities through: Climate Help Desk to provide direct support to address infrastructure and climate-related inquiries; Roster of Climate and Infrastructure Experts to provide access to expert advice to strengthen climate-related considerations of public infrastructure and housing projects; and Climate Tools and Resources that are widely available and accessible through the ClimateInsight.ca Platform.

Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups and environmental assessment obligations.

Federal funding is conditional on the signing of the contribution agreement.

