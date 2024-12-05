OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Ottawa's Bronson Centre is getting significant upgrades after a total investment of more than $8 million from the federal government and the Centre itself. The modernized facility will better support the 30,000 people who use its services monthly, including Ottawa's arts and cultural communities.

Funding through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program will support essential upgrades to Bronson Centre's plumbing, fire safety system, two accessible washrooms, and the roof. The project will also upgrade the building's envelope to help make the Centre more resilient to climate impacts. These upgrades will improve energy efficiency, reduce costs, and help ensure that the Centre remains an affordable, sustainable, and welcoming space for the community to gather, connect, and enjoy cultural events.

This project is also backed by additional federal funding from Employment and Social Development Canada's (ESDC's) Enabling Accessibility Fund and the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario's (FedDev Ontario) Canada Community Revitalization Fund and Tourism Growth Program.

Quotes

"The Bronson Centre is an important community gathering place. These upgrades will ensure it remains a vibrant, inclusive space for generations to come. The federal government investment reflects our commitment to supporting communities and reducing emissions. As the local MP, I want the Bronson Centre to remain a space for everyone, as part of our effort to revitalize downtown Ottawa!" Yasir Naqvi, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health and Member of Parliament for Ottawa Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Bronson Centre is a one-of-a-kind space that benefits people of all abilities and their families. The Government of Canada is committed to supporting these types of projects that build, restore and revitalize integral community hubs for everyone to enjoy for years to come."

The Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario) and Member of Parliament for Hamilton West—Ancaster—Dundas.

"Bronson Centre's upgrade project is a fantastic example of a hardworking community and different partners coming together to create an accessible and inclusive building that is important to many and can be accessed by all. I am proud that through programs like the Enabling Accessibility Fund, our government can provide support to projects that create inclusive community spaces for all Canadians."

The Honourable Kamal Khera, Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities and Member of Parliament for Brampton West

"Bronson Centre is a microcosm of Ottawa. Over 30,000 people per month enter its doors to enjoy concerts, attend church services, create art, or volunteer for their community. We are built on the pillars of integrated services, culture, arts, food, and housing. Yes, this project revitalizes an important heritage site. Equally, we are a critical stakeholder in Ottawa Centre's revitalization. Many thanks to Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada and the GICB program."

Corey Mayville, Executive Director

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $8 million in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program (GICB), and has already invested: $523,556 through FedDev Ontario's Canada Community Revitalization Fund $160,440 through FedDev Ontario's Tourism Growth Program $100,000 through ESDC's the Enabling Accessibility Fund.

in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program (GICB), and has already invested: Bronson Centre is contributing $1,640,201 .

. The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change. The program launched in 2021 with an initial investment of $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades. Budget 2024 announced an additional $500 million to support more projects through GICB until 2029.

to support more projects through GICB until 2029. At least 10% of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

The Enabling Accessibility Fund (EAF) is a federal grants and contributions program that supports infrastructure projects across Canada that improve the accessibility, safety and inclusion of persons with disabilities in communities and the labour market. The small projects component of the EAF provides funding for small scale construction projects that help persons with disabilities to gain access to programs, services and employment opportunities. Over 7,700 projects have been funded under the EAF since its launch in 2007.

