Aug 02, 2024, 12:00 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - To help tackle the housing crisis, we need to change how housing gets built in communities. With a greater focus on higher density housing, student housing, homes near transit, and affordable housing, we are going to get more homes built for Canadians at prices they can afford.
Today, the Government of Canada along with 30 communities across the country announced that they reached an agreement to fast track a combined total of over 1,700 housing units over the next three years. This work will help spur the construction of a more than 14,700 homes over the next decade.
These agreements will provide over $68 million to eliminate barriers to building the housing we need, faster across these communities.
The communities are:
- Aitchelitz First Nation, BC
- Boston Bar First Nation, BC
- City of New Westminster, BC
- District of Saanich, BC
- Elizabeth Metis Settlement, AB
- Fort Simpson Metis Nation, NWT
- Jean Marie River First Nation, NWT
- Kitasoo Xai'xais Nation, BC
- Lheidli T'enneh First Nation, BC
- Millbrook First Nation, NS
- Municipality of Emerson Franklin, MB
- District of Ucluelet, BC
- Treaty One First Nations, MB
- Pictou Landing First Nation, NS
- Piikani Nation, AB
- Rural Municipality of Brokenhead, MB
- Seabird Island Band, BC
- Sioux Valley Dakota Nation, MB
- Skowkale First Nation, BC
- Sun Peaks Mountain Resort Municipality, BC
- Town of Fogo Island, NL
- Town of Grand Falls-Windsor, NL
- City of Duncan, BC
- District of Lake Cowichan, BC
- Town of Tofino, BC
- Tsal'alh First Nation, BC
- Tsawwassen First Nation, BC
- Ulkatcho First Nation, BC
- Village of Radium Hot Springs, BC
- Yakweakwioose Nation, BC
The Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) is helping cut red tape and fast track at least 100,000 permitted new homes over the first three years, which communities estimate will lead to the creation of over 750,000 permitted new homes for people across Canada over the next decade. It asks for innovative action plans from local governments, and once approved, provides upfront federal funding to ensure the timely building of new homes, as well as additional federal funds upon delivering results. Local governments are encouraged to be bold in their approaches, which could include accelerating project timelines, allowing increased housing density, and encouraging affordable housing units.
In Budget 2024, the federal government committed an additional $400 million to incentivize more local governments to fast-track home construction, resulting in an additional 12,000 new homes permitted over the next four years.
The Government of Canada is making life more affordable for Canadians – and housing is key to our work. We will continue to work with provincial and territorial governments, municipalities, and our Indigenous partners to keep building more homes for Canadians, faster.
Quotes:
"The Housing Accelerator Fund is helping make it easier to build the homes that Canadians need at prices they can afford. We are proud to announce partnerships with 30 communities today that will result in over 14,700 homes over the next decade. There is more work to do, but this program is dramatically changing how communities build homes in this country. We will keep working with cities, mayors, Indigenous partners, and all levels of government, to end the housing crisis."– The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities
Quick facts:
- Launched in March 2023, the Housing Accelerator Fund is a $4.4 billion initiative from the Government of Canada that will run until 2027-28. The first round of funding totalled $4 billion, and Budget 2024 added an additional $400 million to this program.
- The Housing Accelerator Fund is part of Canada's National Housing Strategy, an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed.
- As of March 2024, the federal government has committed $50.97 billion to support the creation of over 146,000 units and the repair of over 286,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.
- Please visit the Housing Accelerator Fund website for more details.
- For the additional funding through Budget 2024, the Government of Canada will negotiate an agreement with Quebec that will further accelerate housing and provide more funding for affordable housing in the province.
- On April 12, 2024, the federal government released Solving the housing crisis: Canada's Housing Plan, supported by new investments proposed in Budget 2024.
Additional Information:
Backgrounder
|
Community
|
Funding
|
Expected
|
Expected units
|
Aitchelitz First Nation, BC
|
$280,520
|
5
|
22
|
Boston Bar First Nation, BC
|
$520,000
|
8
|
65
|
City of New Westminster, BC
|
$11,428,628
|
311
|
2734
|
District of Saanich, BC
|
$14,936,101
|
513
|
4766
|
Elizabeth Metis Settlement, AB
|
$850,975
|
13
|
72
|
Fort Simpson Metis Nation, NWT
|
$580,000
|
8
|
20
|
Jean Marie River First Nation, NWT
|
$885,000
|
15
|
32
|
Kitasoo Xai'xais Nation, BC
|
$1,089,122
|
21
|
122
|
Lheidli T'enneh First Nation, BC
|
$757,000
|
11
|
225
|
Millbrook First Nation, NS
|
$2,482,000
|
38
|
110
|
Municipality of Emerson Franklin, MB
|
$1,925,676
|
49
|
352
|
District of Ucluelet, BC
|
$2,095,293
|
65
|
918
|
Treaty One Nations, MB
|
$5,315,182
|
88
|
900
|
Pictou Landing First Nation, NS
|
$531,000
|
9
|
34
|
Piikani Nation, AB
|
$2,301,000
|
39
|
166
|
Rural Municipality of Brokenhead, MB
|
$664,200
|
20
|
130
|
Seabird Island Band, BC
|
$2,992,000
|
50
|
251
|
Sioux Valley Dakota Nation, MB
|
$1,552,000
|
25
|
120
|
Skowkale First Nation, BC
|
$368,000
|
6
|
24
|
Sun Peaks Mountain Resort
|
$1,525,799
|
33
|
350
|
Town of Fogo Island, NL
|
$798,300
|
18
|
116
|
Town of Grand Falls-Windsor, NL
|
$4,606,144
|
145
|
1117
|
City of Duncan, BC
|
$2,637,814
|
73
|
1060
|
District of Lake Cowichan, BC
|
$885,750
|
20
|
75
|
Town of Tofino, BC
|
$1,487,175
|
34
|
514
|
Tsal'alh First Nation, BC
|
$1,065,000
|
15
|
52
|
Tsawwassen First Nation, BC
|
$2,480,000
|
42
|
210
|
Ulkatcho First Nation, BC
|
$455,000
|
7
|
74
|
Village of Radium Hot Springs, BC
|
$613,445
|
16
|
54
|
Yakweakwioose Nation, BC
|
$208,000
|
4
|
17
|
Total:
|
$68,316,123
|
1701
|
14,702
