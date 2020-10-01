Federal Government Lending a Helping Hand to Rendez-vous des Aînés Francophones d'Ottawa

The Government of Canada invests $35,000 to help renovate the organization's facilities

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - Being active, having activities and making friends is important—even after age 50!

Today, on the International Day of Older Persons, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, accompanied by Marie-France Lalonde, Member of Parliament (Orléans), announced that the Government of Canada has provided $35,000 in funding to Rendez-vous des aînés francophones d'Ottawa (RAFO) for much-needed renovations to its facilities.

RAFO will use this funding, provided through the Community Spaces Fund, to replace the roof and existing insulation of the main hall of its building. Once work is complete, the building will be able to host more activities safely and be more accessible to members of the region's Francophone community.

Quotes

"Experts agree that isolation and physical inactivity are harmful to seniors, both psychologically and physically. That's why we need to provide them with safe spaces where they can take part in activities, in French, and meet people in their community. A healthy mind in a healthy body is important at any age."

—The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages

"I am delighted by this investment from the federal government, which will make it possible to improve the infrastructure at the Rendez-vous des aînés francophones d'Ottawa and ensure a safe space to hold its activities."

—Marie-France Lalonde, Member of Parliament (Orléans)

"RAFO is proud to offer Francophone seniors in the region a centre that is buzzing with activity and lets stay active and productive. The centre also lets its volunteers use their knowledge and expertise for the benefit of other members of the community."

—Pierre Benoit, President, Rendez-vous des aînés francophones d'Ottawa

Quick Facts

A fixture in the Ottawa region, Rendez-vous des aînés francophones d'Ottawa (RAFO) is a non-profit activity, entertainment and learning centre for Francophone retirees age 50 and older.

In 2005, RAFO acquired a former elementary school and converted it into an active living centre where its members can connect with others, be active, and enjoy a multitude of activities and services in French.

For over two years, RAFO's facilities have been in clear need of renovations, particularly during the winter, when the roof of the main hall leaks during freeze/thaw periods. The organization has even had to postpone activities or close this space to other community groups in the region.

The work, which consists of completely redoing the main hall's roof and insulation, has begun and should be completed in early October.

The Community Spaces Fund allows official-language minority communities to build new community and cultural spaces, renovate and upgrade infrastructure, and add multi-purpose spaces for communities.

