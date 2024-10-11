SUMMERSIDE, PE, Oct. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - The federal government is partnering with the John Howard Society of Prince Edward Island and investing $493,560 to support Veterans struggling with homelessness in the province.

This funding was announced by MP Bobby Morrissey, Mayor Dan Kutcher, and Conor Mullin and is coming through the Service and Supports Stream of the Veteran Homelessness Program.

The John Howard Society will provide wrap-around supports and housing initiatives to address the unique needs of Veterans and their families. The project will match Veterans in need with suitable housing, provide rental supplements, and offer extensive case management to help clients overcome barriers and develop additional skills. The project includes prevention measures such as immediate intervention in housing loss and support for Veterans transitioning from active duty.

Quotes

"Canadian Veterans have dedicated their lives to our country's service, making significant sacrifices, and we want to stand by them. The John Howard Society of Prince Edward Island project is one of many initiatives we're undertaking across Canada to ensure that our Veterans receive the care and stability they deserve. As we work with our partners to eliminate chronic homelessness, our unwavering commitment is to be part of the solution."

Bobby Morrissey, Member of Parliament for Egmont, Prince Edward Island, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Summerside is proud to stand with the federal government and the John Howard Society of Prince Edward Island in supporting our Veterans. They have given so much to serve our country, and it is essential that we provide them with the stability, care, and housing they deserve. This initiative will help ensure that Veterans in our community have access to safe and supportive environments as they transition to the next chapter of their lives."

His Worship Dan Kutcher, Mayor of Summerside

"The John Howard Society of Prince Edward Island is proud to partner with the Government of Canada to provide services to Veterans who need our support."

Conor Mullin, President of The John Howard Society of PEI

Quick facts

The Veteran Homelessness Program supports Veterans who are at-risk of or experiencing homelessness in securing and maintaining housing and addressing underlying issues.

The Veteran Homelessness Program is funding projects under two streams: Services and Supports Stream – $72.9 million for rent supplements and wrap-around services such as counselling and treatment for substance use. Capacity Building Stream – $6.2 million for research and improved data collection; increase capacity of organizations to deliver tailored programs.

According to Census 2021, there were an estimated 461,240 Canadian Veterans. It is estimated there are about 2,600 Veterans experiencing homelessness.

The Veteran Homelessness Program is a part of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS), a 10-year, $115-billion -plus plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with the public and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with many different Canadians, including people with lived experience of housing need.

National Housing Strategy (NHS), a 10-year, -plus plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. Through Budget 2024 the government is providing an additional $6 million over three years, starting in 2024-25, to Veterans Affairs Canada for the Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund. A portion of the funding will focus on projects for Indigenous, women, and 2SLGBTQI+ Veterans.

