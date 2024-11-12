ST. JOHN'S, NL, Nov. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - The federal government is partnering with End Homelessness St. John's and investing more than $218,000 to support new homelessness reduction and outreach solutions for Veterans in St. John's.

This funding was announced by Joanne Thompson, Member of Parliament for St. John's East; the Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Member of Parliament for St. John's South–Mount Pearl; and Abigail Sheppard, Manager of Systems Coordination, End Homelessness St. John's, and is provided through the Capacity Building Stream of the Veteran Homelessness Program.

The project will help Veterans access stable housing and appropriate supports in addition to improving overall well-being for Veterans in need. Funding will also support housing service providers to enhance their capacity to identify and support individuals experiencing or at risk of homelessness in the community.

Quotes

"Better understanding the unique challenges faced by Veterans is vital to ensuring that no one gets left behind. Projects like the St. John's Homelessness Reduction and Outreach Solutions will help organizations across Canada develop and deliver the targeted and tailored solutions that Veterans need."

Joanne Thompson, Member of Parliament for St. John's East, on behalf of The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Addressing homelessness is an essential part of Canada's Housing Plan and this program will help do that for Veterans, who have served our country courageously and selflessly."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Member of Parliament for St. John's South–Mount Pearl

"Organizations like End Homelessness St. John's are helping to end chronic Veteran homelessness. Through this project, supported by our Government's Veteran Homelessness Program, we are making sure Veterans are well-supported as they access safe and affordable places to live."

The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

"End Homelessness St. John's is committed to ending homelessness in St. John's and this funding will allow our community to better identify and broaden our support for veterans at-risk of or who are experiencing homelessness. The Homelessness Veteran Program will allow EHSJ and our partners to build the capacity within our community's homeless-serving system of care to ensure every veteran in St. John's has a place to call home."

Doug Pawson, Executive Director, End Homelessness St. John's

Quick facts

The federal government is investing $218,160 in this project through the Capacity Building Stream of the Veteran Homelessness Program.

in this project through the Capacity Building Stream of the Veteran Homelessness Program. The Veteran Homelessness Program supports Veterans who are experiencing or at risk of homelessness in securing and maintaining housing and addressing underlying issues.

The Veteran Homelessness Program is funding projects under two streams: Services and Supports Stream – $72.9 million for rent supplements and wrap-around services such as counselling and treatment for substance use. Capacity Building Stream – $6.2 million for research and improved data collection and to increase capacity of organizations to deliver tailored programs.

According to Census 2021, there are an estimated 461,240 Canadian Veterans. It is estimated there are about 2,600 Veterans experiencing homelessness.

The Veteran Homelessness Program is part of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS), a 10-year, $115-billion -plus plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with the public and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with many different Canadians, including people with lived experience of housing need.

National Housing Strategy (NHS), a 10-year, -plus plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. Through Budget 2024 the government is providing an additional $6 million over three years, starting in 2024-25, to Veterans Affairs Canada for the Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund. A portion of the funding will focus on projects for Indigenous, women, and 2SLGBTQI+ Veterans.

Associated links

Follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Sofia Ouslis, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Media Relations, Veterans Affairs Canada, 613-992-7468, Email: [email protected]; Isabelle Arseneau, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Veterans Affairs, Email: [email protected]; Abigail Sheppard, Manager of Systems Coordination, End Homelessness St. John's, 709-746-4109, [email protected]