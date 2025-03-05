EDMONTON, AB, March 5, 2025 /CNW/ - The federal government is partnering with The Mustard Seed and NiGiNan Housing Ventures and investing more than $2.6 million to support Veteran homelessness in Alberta.

The Mustard Seed aims to reduce Veteran homelessness in Calgary and Edmonton through the Veterans Housing Advocacy and Peer Support Program by achieving increased housing stability through rental supplements, intensive care management, systems navigation support and one-on-one peer support work. By addressing the unique needs of each Veteran with dedicated case management and a streamlined process, the program will improve housing security and provide comprehensive support.

NiGiNan Housing Ventures recognizes the importance of Land-Based Teachings, Feast Ceremonies, Healing Circles, and traditional ceremonies for people experiencing homelessness in Edmonton. By forming a supportive talking circle that includes clinical staff, resident Elders/Oskapewis, and Veteran residents, they will ensure the programming reflects the unique experiences of Indigenous Veterans and meet their needs through traditional teachings and activities.

Housing provides stability and security and serves as the foundation for overall well-being. Everyone has a right to safe housing, regardless of their circumstances. Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to live.

"Veterans in our country have fought to preserve our democracy and our values. Today's announcement will address the housing challenges that the brave men and women face in Alberta. We are committed to supporting local partners to tackle homelessness and provide supports for our most vulnerable neighbours. Every Canadian deserves a safe and secure place to call home, and this investment brings us one step closer to that goal."

Randy Boissonnault, Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre

"Our government recognizes the importance of supporting people who are experiencing homelessness by investing in federal programs. The important initiatives from The Mustard Seed and NiGiNan Housing Ventures provide essential resources, access to housing, and the support necessary for Alberta Veterans to rebuild their lives with dignity. We must ensure we do everything in our power so Veterans have a safe place to call home and the opportunity to thrive in our communities."

George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview

"Working alongside our great partners in Edmonton will help Veterans at risk of or experiencing homelessness get connected with the supports and services they need and deserve. Veterans are counting on us to have their backs, and we owe it them to help them find a safe and affordable place to live."

The Honourable Darren Fisher, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

"It is unthinkable that our veterans who volunteered to endure the traumas of peacekeeping abroad are forced to endure the trauma of homelessness at home, that someone who served as a driver or a mechanic of our military's vehicles could end up sleeping in the back seat of their own. With the funding made available by the Veterans Homelessness Program, The Mustard Seed now has the opportunity to serve our Canadian Armed Forces and RCMP veterans in Alberta. We have the ability to search for those who are at risk of or experiencing homelessness, to find them a place to call home, and to connect them to the kinds of health and wellness supports that could make it a home for life. Thank you to the Government of Canada for empowering us to serve those who have served us."

Michael Krause, Veterans Advocacy Program Supervisor, The Mustard Seed

"Niginan Housing Ventures thanks the government of Canada for sharing the opportunity to connect with Indigenous Veterans and provide direct access to culture and ceremony."

Jen Caron, Wellness and Engagement Manager, NigiNan Housing Ventures



Quick facts

Through the Veteran Homelessness Program (VHP), The Mustard Seed is receiving $2,453,050 and NiGiNan Housing Ventures is receiving $200,000 through the Service and Supports Stream.

and NiGiNan Housing Ventures is receiving through the Service and Supports Stream. The Veteran Homelessness Program supports Veterans who are experiencing or are at imminent risk of homelessness in securing and maintaining housing and addressing underlying issues.

The Veteran Homelessness Program provides funding to projects under two streams:

Services and Supports Stream – $72.9 million for rent supplements and wrap-around services, such as counselling and treatment for substance use.

for rent supplements and wrap-around services, such as counselling and treatment for substance use.

Capacity Building Stream – $6.2 million for research and improved data collection. This stream also helps organizations increase their capacity so that they can deliver tailored programs.

for research and improved data collection. This stream also helps organizations increase their capacity so that they can deliver tailored programs. According to Census 2021, there were an estimated 461,240 Canadian Veterans. It is estimated there are about 2,600 Veterans experiencing homelessness.

The Veteran Homelessness Program is a part of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS), a 10-year, $115-billion-plus plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. The Program also contributes to Canada's Housing Plan.

National Housing Strategy (NHS), a 10-year, $115-billion-plus plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. The Program also contributes to Housing Plan. NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with the public and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with many different Canadians, including people with lived experience of housing need.

Budget 2024 invested an additional $6 million over three years, starting in 2024-25, to Veterans Affairs Canada for the Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund (VFWF). A portion of the funding will be allocated to organizations and initiatives that support Veterans' health and employment, as well as women, Indigenous, and 2SLGBTQI+ Veterans.

