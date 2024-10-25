CHELSEA, QC, Oct. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Outaouais residents will have access to safer active transportation options thanks to an investment of nearly $350,000 from the federal government to support nine active transportation planning and awareness projects led by MOBI-O, the Centre de gestion des déplacements de l'Outaouais et de l'Abitibi-Témiscamingue.

Announced by MP for Pontiac Sophie Chatel, Mayor of Gatineau Maude Marquis-Bissonnette, Mayor of Chelsea Pierre Guénard and Mayor of Cantley David Gomes, these projects will benefit the Outaouais people by increasing the safety and accessibility of active transportation in the region.

An investment of nearly $250,000 will enable the development of school travel plans for nine schools:

One high school in the City of Gatineau (Polyvalente Nicolas-Gatineau);

(Polyvalente Nicolas-Gatineau); Two elementary schools in the Centre de services scolaires au Cœur-des-Vallées;

Five elementary schools and one high school in the Centre de services scolaires des Haut-Bois-de-l'Outaouais.

The development of a local transportation plan for the municipalities of Chelsea and Cantley and the deployment of the "Going to school on foot or by bike, I can do it!" campaign for schools in the Centre de services scolaires des Haut-Bois-de-l'Outaouais and the La Pêche territory are also planned.

Today's investment will also be used to organize an awareness campaign to promote active transportation by bicycle on the City of Gatineau's territory and to identify strategic locations in Gatineau for the future installation of bicycle parking facilities and repair stations (bicibornes). These projects will go a step further in meeting the current needs of Gatineau's cyclists, while increasing the use of bicycles for utilitarian and recreational purposes.

This investment contributes to Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy by supporting planning and awareness activities. These activities help promote the benefits of active transportation and increase opportunities for Canadians to use it. It's a big step towards healthier living and building resilient communities, making a better-connected Canada for us all.

Quotes

"Strategic investments in active transportation foster inclusive and sustainable communities. Today's announcement will help communities in the Outaouais region put in place safe and accessible active transportation options to enable residents to walk or bike to access schools and easily get around important areas of their communities."

Sophie Chatel, Member of Parliament for Pontiac, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Thanks to this investment by the federal government and the work of MOBI-O, Gatineau will benefit directly from initiatives that meet the growing need to improve the safety and accessibility of active transportation within its region. These projects are a perfect reflection of our commitment to sustainable mobility while contributing to the quality of life of Gatineau residents."

Maude Marquis-Bissonnette, Mayor of Gatineau

"We are delighted with the collaboration with MOBI-O and the federal financial support for the development of a local travel plan in Chelsea. This project aims to improve safety and access for residents, especially children, to the elementary school and village. Thanks to this joint commitment, we will be putting in place appropriate, sustainable infrastructures to ensure safe travel, while promoting active mobility. This plan represents an essential investment in the well-being of our community and the safety of future generations."

Pierre Guénard, Mayor of Chelsea

"Active transportation is essential in Cantley and we are very pleased to be part of this joint initiative that promotes safe travel for all our citizens on our beautiful territory."

David Gomes, Mayor of Cantley

"MOBI-O is proud to have obtained this funding, which represents a significant step forward for sustainable mobility in the Outaouais region. Thanks to these fundings and our valuable partnerships with municipalities and school service centres, we are able to support communities in implementing concrete solutions to encourage active mobility. These initiatives will help improve the quality of life of all citizens, while strengthening equity, health and sustainable development in our region."

Émilie Rachiele-Tremblay, Assistant Executive Director of MOBI-O

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $348,938 in these projects through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF). MOBI-O is contributing $10,000 with $212,000 coming from other contributors.

in these projects through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF). MOBI-O is contributing with coming from other contributors. Active transportation refers to the movement of people or goods powered by human activity. It includes walking, cycling and the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes, cross-country skis, and more.

In support of Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy, the Active Transportation Fund is providing $400 million over five years, starting in 2021, to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient, and more enjoyable.

National Active Transportation Strategy, the Active Transportation Fund is providing over five years, starting in 2021, to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient, and more enjoyable. The National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks, while supporting equitable, healthy, active, and sustainable travel options.

Investing in active transportation infrastructure provides many tangible benefits, such as creating good middle-class jobs, strengthening the economy, promoting healthier lifestyles, ensuring everyone has access to the same services and opportunities, cutting air and noise pollution, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The new Canada Public Transit Fund (CPTF) will provide an average of $3 billion a year of permanent funding to respond to local transit needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities.

a year of permanent funding to respond to local transit needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities. The CPTF supports transit and active transportation investments in three streams: Metro Region Agreements, Baseline Funding, and Targeted Funding.

We are currently accepting Expression of Interest submissions for Metro-Region Agreements. Visit the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada website for more information.

