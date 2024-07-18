FALL RIVER, NS, July 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Renovations are coming to the Lakeview-Windsor Junction-Fall River (LWF) Community Hall after an investment of over $384,000 from the federal government through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program.

Announced by Parliamentary Secretary Darrell Samson and LWF Firemens Association Board Chair Paul Adlakha, this project will not only allow the space to be used year round, it will also make the building more accessible and energy efficient.

Renovations to LWF Hall will include the installation of energy efficient doors and windows, new heat pumps, improved insulation, and new rooftop solar panels.

This project will add fully accessible entrances, exits and washrooms to the Hall, and will connect the building to municipal water infrastructure, eliminating its reliance on well water.

This investment will ensure LWF Hall is more inclusive and accessible, while also helping Canada move towards its net-zero objectives by 2050.

Quotes

"For almost 60 years, LWF Hall has been a staple in our neighbourhood, originally as a fire hall and now as a community hub. The upgrades announced today will ensure that LWF Hall will help keep our community vibrant and engaged by continuing to host open and accessible community events, while reducing its environmental footprint and helping our country achieve our climate goals."

Darrell Samson, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency and Member of Parliament for Sackville–Preston–Chezzetcook on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Thanks to this incredible program at Infrastructure Canada – the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings Program – we now have the ability to do a complete renovation the way it should be done – from the ground up with professional contractors. The result will be exciting for the community – and plans are underway for a grand reopening later this summer. So please stay tuned!"

Paul Adlakha, Chair, LWF Firemens Association Board of Directors

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $384,648 in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program, the LWF Firemens Association is contributing $66,162 and the LWF Ratepayers Association is contributing $30,000 .

in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program, the LWF Firemens Association is contributing and the LWF Ratepayers Association is contributing . The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change. These improvements are expected to reduce the facility's energy consumption by an estimated 84.7% and greenhouse gas emissions by 54.7 tonnes annually.

The program is providing $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades. At least 10% of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

The application period for the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings Program is now closed.

The funding announced today builds on the federal government's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

Federal funding is conditional on the signing of the contribution agreement.

