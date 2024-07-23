Federal government invests in over 8,600 affordable homes in Hamilton, Halton and Niagara

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Jul 23, 2024, 10:33 ET

HAMILTON, ON, July 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the federal government announced more than $97 million in contributions and low-cost loans through the Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) to help build and repair 8,669 affordable homes in Hamilton, Halton and Niagara regions.

The announcement was made by the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, alongside Chad Collins, Member of Parliament for Hamilton East-Stoney Creek, and Lisa Hepfner, Member of Parliament for Hamilton Mountain and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister for Women and Gender Equality.

It took place at 106 Bay Street North, which received over $5 million to build 55 new homes. The building, operated by CityHousing Hamilton, will consist of both single and family units mainly dedicated for women and their children. Construction of the project is underway and is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

A detailed list of all the projects that received funding is provided in an appendix to this release.

"Everyone deserves a place to call their own and the Affordable Housing Fund is one way we're helping make that a reality for Canadians. We will keep investing in affordable housing projects like the ones announced today, and working with partners across the country, to end the housing crisis." – The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"The federal government is dedicated to supporting people with their housing needs and make life easier for Canadians. Through the Affordable Housing Fund, our government is investing in affordable housing here in Hamilton, in Halton, in Niagara region and across Canada. Today's announcement is yet another example of how we are creating real solutions for the affordable housing Canadians deserve. This is the National Housing Strategy at work." 
– The Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario and Member of Parliament for Hamilton West—Ancaster—Dundas

  • The federal funding announced today is helping create a total of 270 new homes and is leading to the repairs of 8,399 homes.
  • The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to help build new affordable homes and renovate and repair existing, affordable and community housing.
  • Through the 2023 Fall Economic Statement, the government announced an additional $1 billion for the Affordable Housing Fund, bringing the total funding to over $14 billion. To further support non-profit, co-operative, and public housing providers and respond to the needs of those most impacted by the housing crisis, Budget 2024 committed an additional $1 billion to the fund.
  • This program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults.
  • As of March 2024, the federal government has committed $50.97 billion through the NHS to support the creation of over 146,000 units and the repair of over 286,000 units.

Appendix: Projects receiving funding under AHF

Project Name

Region/City

Funding ($)

Units 

Twenty Valley Terrace

Lincoln

24,002,791

59

Victoria Park Community
Homes Inc. Repairs

Hamilton and region

20,000,000

2000

Shelter

Thorold

16,400,000

2983

Shelter

Hamilton

8,417,377

60

Halton Region Repairs

Halton

7,000,000

2210

Hamilton East Kiwanis
Non-Profit Homes Inc. Repairs

Hamilton

6,500,000

650

106 Bay Street North

Hamilton

5,025,000

55

110 Stoneybrook Drive

Hamilton

2,293,718

60

Shelter

Niagara Falls

1,892,000

20

16 Steven Street

Hamilton

1,700,000

17

154 Bronte Street

Milton

900,000

0

Battlefield Apartments

Niagara Falls

841,908

30

New CAP Shelter

Hamilton

795,829

25

2222 Lakeshore Repairs

Oakville

658,667

339

35 Oakdale Avenue

St. Catharines

581,436

4

Shelter

Milton

492,900

22

Elevators repairs for 1160 Dorval

Oakville

195,092

135

Total

97,696,718

8,669

