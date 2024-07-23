Federal government invests in over 8,600 affordable homes in Hamilton, Halton and Niagara

HAMILTON, ON, July 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the federal government announced more than $97 million in contributions and low-cost loans through the Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) to help build and repair 8,669 affordable homes in Hamilton, Halton and Niagara regions.

The announcement was made by the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, alongside Chad Collins, Member of Parliament for Hamilton East-Stoney Creek, and Lisa Hepfner, Member of Parliament for Hamilton Mountain and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister for Women and Gender Equality.

It took place at 106 Bay Street North, which received over $5 million to build 55 new homes. The building, operated by CityHousing Hamilton, will consist of both single and family units mainly dedicated for women and their children. Construction of the project is underway and is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

A detailed list of all the projects that received funding is provided in an appendix to this release.

"Everyone deserves a place to call their own and the Affordable Housing Fund is one way we're helping make that a reality for Canadians. We will keep investing in affordable housing projects like the ones announced today, and working with partners across the country, to end the housing crisis." – The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"The federal government is dedicated to supporting people with their housing needs and make life easier for Canadians. Through the Affordable Housing Fund, our government is investing in affordable housing here in Hamilton, in Halton, in Niagara region and across Canada. Today's announcement is yet another example of how we are creating real solutions for the affordable housing Canadians deserve. This is the National Housing Strategy at work."

– The Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario and Member of Parliament for Hamilton West—Ancaster—Dundas

The federal funding announced today is helping create a total of 270 new homes and is leading to the repairs of 8,399 homes.

The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to help build new affordable homes and renovate and repair existing, affordable and community housing.

provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to help build new affordable homes and renovate and repair existing, affordable and community housing. Through the 2023 Fall Economic Statement, the government announced an additional $1 billion for the Affordable Housing Fund, bringing the total funding to over $14 billion . To further support non-profit, co-operative, and public housing providers and respond to the needs of those most impacted by the housing crisis, Budget 2024 committed an additional $1 billion to the fund.

for the Affordable Housing Fund, bringing the total funding to over . To further support non-profit, co-operative, and public housing providers and respond to the needs of those most impacted by the housing crisis, Budget 2024 committed an additional to the fund. This program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults.

As of March 2024 , the federal government has committed $50.97 billion through the NHS to support the creation of over 146,000 units and the repair of over 286,000 units.

Appendix: Projects receiving funding under AHF

Project Name Region/City Funding ($) Units Twenty Valley Terrace Lincoln 24,002,791 59 Victoria Park Community

Homes Inc. Repairs Hamilton and region 20,000,000 2000 Shelter Thorold 16,400,000 2983 Shelter Hamilton 8,417,377 60 Halton Region Repairs Halton 7,000,000 2210 Hamilton East Kiwanis

Non-Profit Homes Inc. Repairs Hamilton 6,500,000 650 106 Bay Street North Hamilton 5,025,000 55 110 Stoneybrook Drive Hamilton 2,293,718 60 Shelter Niagara Falls 1,892,000 20 16 Steven Street Hamilton 1,700,000 17 154 Bronte Street Milton 900,000 0 Battlefield Apartments Niagara Falls 841,908 30 New CAP Shelter Hamilton 795,829 25 2222 Lakeshore Repairs Oakville 658,667 339 35 Oakdale Avenue St. Catharines 581,436 4 Shelter Milton 492,900 22 Elevators repairs for 1160 Dorval Oakville 195,092 135 Total 97,696,718 8,669

