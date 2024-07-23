Federal government invests in over 8,600 affordable homes in Hamilton, Halton and Niagara
Jul 23, 2024, 10:33 ET
Jul 23, 2024, 10:33 ET
HAMILTON, ON, July 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the federal government announced more than $97 million in contributions and low-cost loans through the Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) to help build and repair 8,669 affordable homes in Hamilton, Halton and Niagara regions.
The announcement was made by the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, alongside Chad Collins, Member of Parliament for Hamilton East-Stoney Creek, and Lisa Hepfner, Member of Parliament for Hamilton Mountain and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister for Women and Gender Equality.
It took place at 106 Bay Street North, which received over $5 million to build 55 new homes. The building, operated by CityHousing Hamilton, will consist of both single and family units mainly dedicated for women and their children. Construction of the project is underway and is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.
A detailed list of all the projects that received funding is provided in an appendix to this release.
Quotes:
"Everyone deserves a place to call their own and the Affordable Housing Fund is one way we're helping make that a reality for Canadians. We will keep investing in affordable housing projects like the ones announced today, and working with partners across the country, to end the housing crisis." – The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities
"The federal government is dedicated to supporting people with their housing needs and make life easier for Canadians. Through the Affordable Housing Fund, our government is investing in affordable housing here in Hamilton, in Halton, in Niagara region and across Canada. Today's announcement is yet another example of how we are creating real solutions for the affordable housing Canadians deserve. This is the National Housing Strategy at work."
– The Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario and Member of Parliament for Hamilton West—Ancaster—Dundas
Quick facts:
Additional Information:
Appendix: Projects receiving funding under AHF
|
Project Name
|
Region/City
|
Funding ($)
|
Units
|
Twenty Valley Terrace
|
Lincoln
|
24,002,791
|
59
|
Victoria Park Community
|
Hamilton and region
|
20,000,000
|
2000
|
Shelter
|
Thorold
|
16,400,000
|
2983
|
Shelter
|
Hamilton
|
8,417,377
|
60
|
Halton Region Repairs
|
Halton
|
7,000,000
|
2210
|
Hamilton East Kiwanis
|
Hamilton
|
6,500,000
|
650
|
106 Bay Street North
|
Hamilton
|
5,025,000
|
55
|
110 Stoneybrook Drive
|
Hamilton
|
2,293,718
|
60
|
Shelter
|
Niagara Falls
|
1,892,000
|
20
|
16 Steven Street
|
Hamilton
|
1,700,000
|
17
|
154 Bronte Street
|
Milton
|
900,000
|
0
|
Battlefield Apartments
|
Niagara Falls
|
841,908
|
30
|
New CAP Shelter
|
Hamilton
|
795,829
|
25
|
2222 Lakeshore Repairs
|
Oakville
|
658,667
|
339
|
35 Oakdale Avenue
|
St. Catharines
|
581,436
|
4
|
Shelter
|
Milton
|
492,900
|
22
|
Elevators repairs for 1160 Dorval
|
Oakville
|
195,092
|
135
|
Total
|
97,696,718
|
8,669
SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)
Contacts: Micaal Ahmed, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations : Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]
Share this article