WHITEHORSE, YT, Feb. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - A new building for Biathlon Yukon is coming thanks to a joint investment of more than $2.9 million from the federal and territorial governments.

This was announced by Dr. Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for Yukon and the Honourable Richard Mostyn, Minister of Community Services.

The new building for Biathlon Yukon in Whitehorse will replace the existing facilities, which have exceeded their life cycle. The new space will support the growing interest in this sport and be used for upcoming events such as the 2026 Arctic Winter Games. Included in the new facility will be improved accessibility, expanded spaces, upgraded water and heating systems and better parking and driving routes to the building. With improved features and a renewed lifespan, the new building will provide a healthy and more inviting recreational space for the community for years to come.

Biathlon Yukon is a volunteer driven, not-for-profit society that has been promoting and developing the sport of Biathlon in the Yukon since 1985. The new building will be operated by the not-for-profit organization, providing a community-focused, non-commercial space for its athletes.

"Supporting our Yukon partners with funding for a new recreational facility will help the community build a long-term sustainable space for activities and events. The new Biathlon Yukon building will be able to better serve those living in and visiting Whitehorse for years to come. Notably, they will help support the upcoming Arctic Winter Games in 2026!"

Dr. Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for Yukon

"We thank the Government of Canada for its continued partnership in investing in the health and well-being of Yukoners. Sport has the remarkable power to unite communities, inspire excellence, and instill lifelong skills. This new facility will not only support and elevate our existing athletes but also create an inclusive and welcoming space for newcomers to discover and embrace the sport."

Richard Mostyn, Minister of Community Services, Government of Yukon

"After years of discussions and hard work by many individuals, organizations and governments, Biathlon Yukon is pleased to see our organization reach an important milestone towards the construction of a new building at our Grey Mountain location. It is also gratifying to know that after 40 years of developing the sport of Biathlon in the Yukon, we will soon have a building that reflects the hard work and dedication of our athletes and coaches. Thank you to all that have helped us get to this point."

Bill Curtis, President of Biathlon Yukon



The federal government is investing $2,210,539 through the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Yukon is investing $736,846 .

through the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. The Government of is investing . This stream supports projects that increase access to more efficient and reliable energy sources, improve community infrastructure, and improve internet connectivity for rural and northern communities.

Including today's announcement, 20 infrastructure projects under the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream have been announced in the Yukon , with a total federal contribution of more than $144 million and a total territorial contribution of over $40 million .

, with a total federal contribution of more than and a total territorial contribution of over . Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

