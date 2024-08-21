MARY'S HARBOUR, NL, Aug. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - A new net-zero community centre will be built in Mary's Harbour after an investment of over $24 million from the federal government.

This was announced today by Parliamentary Secretary Yvonne Jones, Nunacor CEO Andy Turnbull, Mayor Alton Rumbolt, and NunatuKavut Community Council President Todd Russell.

The new 10,000+ square foot building will include a reception area, a NunatuKavut tourism visitor information centre, a cultural space with interpretive displays on the history and culture of the NunatuKavut Inuit of southern and central Labrador, as well as office space and a renewable energy learning centre. The centre will also include community meeting rooms.

The facility will be primarily solar-powered, and will have an inclusive design to allow accessibility and use for everyone.

"Our government is proud to invest in this project, ensuring that the people of NunatuKavut have access to spaces to gather, socialize, and learn. The center will focus on history culture and the environment. The funding announced today will create a community hub for the southern region providing residents and tourists alike with public space to enjoy community events, and learn about the history and culture of NunatuKavut."

Yvonne Jones, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Northern Affairs and to the Minister of National Defence (Northern Defence), and Member of Parliament for Labrador, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"We are thrilled to provide a sustainable, state-of-the-art building that includes vital services and meets the diverse needs of the region. It will have a small environmental footprint yet boast enormous economic and social benefits. Our innovative approach to the design will foster inclusion for all people and promote resilience and opportunities for growth in the face of climate change. Furthermore, the centre will house Nunacor companies and services such as the NunatuKavut Business Centre, NDC Fisheries and NunatuKavut Energy."

Andy Turnbull, CEO of Nunacor

"On behalf of the NunatuKavut Community Council, I would like to express my appreciation to the Government of Canada's Inclusive Community Buildings Program for their generous contribution, and to our business development arm Nunacor, who have worked so diligently to imagine this project into this important announcement. It is a significant day for NunatuKavut Inuit and our communities. We see this building as a step toward our collective goals of Indigenous reconciliation. For this, I say nakummek to all parties involved.

The Mary Harbour Building Project will be a place where everyone is welcomed to learn about NunatuKavut Inuit culture, and the history and traditions of our people. This includes the British-Inuit Treaty of 1765, our longstanding connection to the fishery and much more. As a net-zero building, it aligns with our priorities around energy sovereignty in NunatuKavut. I am also pleased that it will house a renewable energy learning centre. From youth to Elders, residents, and visitors, Indigenous or non-Indigenous, the centre will be inclusive and accessible to all people."

Todd Russell, President of NunatuKavut Community Council

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $24,455,680 in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program.

in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program. The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change. The program launched in 2021 with an initial investment of $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades. Budget 2024 announced an additional $500 million to support more projects through GICB until 2029.

to support more projects through GICB until 2029. At least 10% of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

The funding announced today builds on the federal government's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying jobs and strengthen local economies.

Federal funding is conditional on the signing of the contribution agreement.

Nunacor is the economic development arm of NunatuKavut, created for the primary purpose of developing business opportunities on behalf of NunatuKavut for reinvestment back into NunatuKavut communities. Nunacor works closely with the NunatuKavut Community Council and NunatuKavut members to ensure members are informed and consulted in all business opportunities.

