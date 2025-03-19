WEST VANCOUVER, BC, March 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Three communities across British Columbia will see improvements to natural infrastructure that will increase their resilience while protecting local environments, after an investment of more than $1.6 million from the federal government.

North of Kamloops, along the North Thompson River, funding will help Whispering Pines/Clinton Indian Band protect reserve lands and community infrastructure that are situated on the floodplain. The construction of a bioengineered living revetment will include brush and hedge brush layering, which will utilize live cuttings and rooted plants to stabilize approximately 130 metres of shoreline. This will reduce loss of land due to erosion, protect critical habitat, and increase flood resiliency in the community.

In Tsay Keh Dene Nation (TKDN) Territory, funding will restore a portion of an existing wetland and construct a wetland park, featuring an interpretive trail with signage in both English and Tsek'ene (Sekani) languages. The project will address the loss of wetland area in TKDN Territory, following flooding and blocked waterways caused by the construction of the W.A.C. Bennett Dam and resulting Williston Reservoir.

Additionally, funding will support the District of West Vancouver in developing and implementing a tree planting program to enhance local tree canopy cover in the community. 500 trees of varying species will be planted in high density areas, on streets and on slopes where trees are needed to provide shading and to minimize runoff and erosion during heavy rain by absorbing excess water. The planting program will support the District's target of 52% tree canopy cover.

These projects will help the Whispering Pines/Clinton Indian Band, Tsay Keh Dene Nation, and West Vancouver adapt to and increase resiliency against the impacts of climate change and better protect their communities by leveraging natural infrastructure.

Quotes

"The benefits of investing in natural infrastructure are countless. These projects will help mitigate climate change, make for more livable communities and protect residents from extreme weather events in a way that honours and utilizes natural assets. Urban reforestation in West Vancouver is just one of many examples of how we will continue working together to foster resiliency and safeguard our environment."

Patrick Weiler, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver – Sunshine Coast – Sea to Sky Country, on behalf of the Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Extreme weather, risk of flooding, and wildfire – all exacerbated by climate change – means that our role as stewards of our territory is critical. As such, we leverage proactive emergency management activities be it mitigation, preparation, or response. We appreciate the federal funding support to undertake much needed flood mitigation work for our community (IR #4). Whether it's our homelands in and around Clinton, that we continue to access for food sovereignty or cultural practice and have reserve land (IR #1), or where Whispering Pines/Clinton Band membership was relocated to in 1972 (IR#4) we are ensuring that our lands and waters are well managed for generations to come."

Kukpi7 (Chief) Ed LeBourdais, Whispering Pines/Clinton Indian Band

"Healthy wetlands are essential to Tsay Keh Dene Nation, sustaining the plants and animals we depend on while naturally storing and filtering freshwater—the lifeblood of our Territory's ecosystems. Restoring these wetlands will help revive these critical water sources, along with the diverse life they support."

Luke Gleeson, Senior Lands Advisor, Tsay Keh Dene Nation

"West Vancouver is grateful to our Federal Government for their support of our urban forest. Our urban forest is essential to our community's character, health, and well-being and the funds granted will enable us to plant 500 new trees across the District. Healthy trees and resilient forests have helped our community mitigate and adapt to climate change, with benefits of this work including rainwater management, slope stabilization, shading and cooling of our creeks and streets, storing carbon to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and providing habitat for wildlife. By planting healthy trees that are resilient to the changing climate, we will continue to enhance our urban forest to deliver benefits across this beautiful community."

Mayor Mark Sager, District of West Vancouver

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $1,658,429 in these projects through the Natural Infrastructure Fund (NIF).

in these projects through the Natural Infrastructure Fund (NIF). NIF supports projects that use natural or hybrid approaches to increase resilience to climate change, mitigate carbon emissions, protect and preserve biodiversity and wildlife habitats, and promote Canadians' access to nature.

Examples of natural infrastructure include urban forests, street trees, wetlands, living dikes, bioswales, and naturalized coastal restoration.

Hybrid infrastructure incorporates elements of engineered grey infrastructure to enhance or support natural infrastructure and/or the use of ecosystem processes. Examples of hybrid infrastructure include green roofs and walls, and naturalized stormwater ponds.

A minimum of 10% of the overall program envelope will be allocated to Indigenous-led projects.

Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous communities.

