Federal Government Invests in Cromwell Area Sewer Separation and Flood Mitigation Project in Sarnia

SARNIA, ON, March 4, 2025 /CNW/ - To enhance safety and strengthen resilience, the federal government and the City of Sarnia are investing over $29.5 million to rebuild the wastewater collection system.

This was announced by the Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities and Mike Bradley, Mayor for the City of Sarnia.

The City of Sarnia is undertaking a major infrastructure project to address the increased risk of basement flooding and sewer overflows due to more frequent and intense storms. This upgrade will replace the combined sewers with separate storm and sanitary sewers, enhance the wastewater collection system, replace the water main, and fully repave sidewalks and roads. This will reduce economic losses and protect the community from future flooding disruptions.

Making adaptation investments now will have major economy-wide benefits later. Every dollar that is invested in adapting and preparing for climate-related disasters can return as much as $13 to $15 in benefits.

Quotes

"Investing in infrastructure like Sarnia's sewer upgrade isn't just about fixing pipes—it's about protecting homes, strengthening communities, and making sure we're ready for the challenges ahead."

The Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Support like this for combined sewer separation will go a long way toward building a more resilient wastewater system that mitigates the negative impacts of extreme weather events such as basement flooding. Projects like these are a key piece of our Climate Action Plan and work to mitigate flooding in our community, while at the same time expand sanitary sewer capacity for new development."

David Jackson, Engineering and Operations General Manager, City of Sarnia

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $11,990,000 in this project through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF), while the City of Sarnia is contributing $17,985,000 .

in this project through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF), while the is contributing . Since 2018, the federal government has committed over $3.8 billion to the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund.

to the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund. To date, over $2.35 billion has been announced for more than 80 infrastructure projects that help communities better prepare for, and withstand, the potential impacts of natural disasters, prevent infrastructure failures, and help keep Canadians safe.

has been announced for more than 80 infrastructure projects that help communities better prepare for, and withstand, the potential impacts of natural disasters, prevent infrastructure failures, and help keep Canadians safe. This funding will support projects that include new construction of public infrastructure or the modification or reinforcement of existing public infrastructure that help communities withstand natural disasters and climate-related risks.

Eligible recipients include municipalities, local governments, provinces and territories, public sector bodies, Indigenous organizations, not-for-profit, and for-profit organizations in partnership with other eligible applicants outside the private sector. Projects must have a minimum of $1 million in total eligible costs to be considered eligible.

in total eligible costs to be considered eligible. On November 24 th , 2022, the federal government released Canada's National Adaptation Strategy: Building Resilient Communities and a Strong Economy . It commits $1.6 billion in new federal funding to help address both immediate and future climate risks to Canadian communities.

, 2022, the federal government released National Adaptation Strategy: It commits in new federal funding to help address both immediate and future climate risks to Canadian communities. As part of the Adaptation Action Plan, released alongside the National Adaptation Strategy, the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund received an additional $489.1 million in funding.

in funding. As part of the National Adaptation Strategy and Government of Canada Adaptation Action Plan, the federal government has launched the Climate Toolkit for Housing and Infrastructure (CTHI) initiative.

The CTHI will support the development of integrated climate-related tools, resources and services for communities through: Climate Help Desk to provide direct support to address infrastructure and climate-related inquiries; Roster of Climate and Infrastructure Experts to provide access to expert advice to strengthen climate-related considerations of public infrastructure and housing projects; and Climate Tools and Resources that are widely available and accessible through the ClimateInsight.ca Platform.



