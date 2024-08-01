Federal government invests in almost 5,000 affordable homes in Northern Ontario and Indigenous communities across the province Français
Aug 01, 2024
THUNDER BAY, ON, Aug. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the federal government announced more than $84 million in contributions and low-cost loans through the Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) to help build and repair 4,966 affordable homes in Northern Ontario and in many Indigenous communities across Ontario.
The announcement was made by the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay – Superior North on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, alongside Marcus Powlowski, Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay—Rainy River.
It took place at Manion Court, an apartment complex located at 130 Donald Street West, and is operated by the District of Thunder Bay Social Services Administration Board (TBDSSAB). The building primarily serves seniors and offers 102 units, including one and two-bedroom apartments. In total, the District of Thunder Bay Social Services Administration Board is receiving over $2.9 million in funding towards repairs for 2,109 units across Thunder Bay.
A detailed list of all the projects that received funding is provided in an appendix to this release.
Quotes:
"Everyone deserves a place to call their own and the Affordable Housing Fund is one way we're helping make that a reality for Canadians. We will keep investing in affordable housing projects like the ones announced today, and working with partners across the country, to end the housing crisis." – The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities
“It’s about building a fairer economy for everyone, especially the younger generations. More houses will be built, and more repairs will be made where necessary. We’re taking action to keep houses affordable in Northern Ontario, so young people can also afford them.” – The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay – Superior North
"Today's announcement will build and repair nearly 2146 affordable homes in Thunder Bay. By creating and repairing more affordable housing, local residences will save money, creating an economy that works for everyone." – Marcus Powlowski, Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay—Rainy River, Ontario
Quick facts:
Additional Information:
Appendix: Projects receiving funding under AHF
|
Project Name
|
Region/City
|
Funding ($)
|
Units
|
Alderville First Nation
|
Alderville First Nation
|
75,000
|
5
|
Six Nations of the Grand River Repairs 2
|
Six Nations (Part) 40
|
150,000
|
10
|
Anishinabe of Wauzhushk Onigum Nation Repairs
|
Kenora 38B
|
150,000
|
10
|
Michipicoten Repairs
|
Wawa
|
150,000
|
10
|
Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation Repairs
|
Dryden
|
150,000
|
10
|
Wabauskang First Nation Repairs
|
Ear Falls
|
180,000
|
12
|
Wabaseemoong Independent Nations Repairs
|
Wabaseemoong
|
150,000
|
10
|
Grassy Narrows First Nation - Repairs
|
Kenora 38B
|
150,000
|
10
|
Shoal Lake No.40 Repairs
|
Shoal Lake (Part) 40
|
150,000
|
10
|
Nibinamik First Nation Repairs
|
Summer Beaver
|
150,000
|
10
|
Lac Seul Repairs
|
Lac Seul 28
|
150,000
|
10
|
Brunswick House Repairs
|
Chapleau
|
150,000
|
10
|
Chippewas of Rama First Nation Repairs
|
Chippewas of Rama First Nation
|
435,000
|
29
|
Henvey Inlet First Nation Repairs
|
Henvey Inlet 2
|
465,000
|
31
|
Albany Repairs
|
Fort Albany (Part) 67
|
600,000
|
40
|
UI560- First Nation's Housing Co-op 2023
|
London
|
3,996,759
|
42
|
Big Grassy First Nation Repairs
|
Big Grassy River 35G
|
300,000
|
20
|
Brandford Native Housing Repairs
|
Brantford
|
100,000
|
10
|
Niisaachewan Anishinaabe First Nation Repairs
|
Kenora 38B
|
150,000
|
10
|
Mississauga First Nation Repairs
|
Blind River
|
150,000
|
10
|
Moose Cree Repairs
|
Moose Factory 68
|
165,000
|
11
|
Serpent River First Nation Repairs 2
|
Serpent River 7
|
264,307
|
18
|
Beausoleil First Nation Repairs
|
Christian Island 30
|
300,000
|
20
|
Bearskin Lake First Nation Repairs
|
Bearskin Lake
|
250,000
|
17
|
Wahta Mohawks First Nation Repairs
|
Wahta Mohawk Territory
|
150,000
|
10
|
Sheshegwaning First Nation Repairs
|
Sheshegwaning 20
|
150,000
|
10
|
Nipissing First Nation Repairs
|
Nipissing
|
450,000
|
30
|
Wapekeka First Nation Repairs
|
Wapekeka 2
|
150,000
|
10
|
Whitesand First Nation Repairs
|
Whitesand
|
150,000
|
10
|
Oneida Nation of the Thames Repairs
|
Oneida 41
|
300,000
|
20
|
Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug Repairs
|
Kitchenuhmaykoosib Aaki 84 (Big Trout Lake)
|
150,000
|
10
|
Huron County Housing Corporation - Repairs
|
Huron No. 223
|
1,080,000
|
446
|
Netmizaaggamig Nishnaabeg Repairs 2
|
Pic Mobert North
|
300,000
|
20
|
Wikwemikong Unceded Indian Reserve Repairs
|
Wikwemikong Unceded
|
300,000
|
20
|
Rebuilding Family Homes- Children First Home Renovations
|
North Spirit Lake
|
75,000
|
5
|
Long Lake #58 First Nation Repairs
|
Long Lake 58
|
105,000
|
7
|
Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte Repairs
|
Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory
|
420,000
|
53
|
Alderville First Nation Repairs
|
Alderville First Nation
|
75,000
|
5
|
Mississaugas of the Credit Repairs
|
New Credit (Part) 40A
|
75,000
|
5
|
Wahnapitae First Nation Repairs
|
Wahnapitei 11
|
60,000
|
4
|
Hiawatha First Nation Repairs
|
Hiawatha First Nation
|
105,000
|
7
|
Eagle Lake First Nation Repairs
|
Eagle Lake 27
|
75,000
|
5
|
Mississaugas of Scugog Island First Nation Repairs
|
Mississaugas of Scugog Island
|
105,000
|
7
|
Aroland First Nation Repairs
|
Aroland 83
|
150,000
|
10
|
Six Nations of the Grand River Repairs
|
Six Nations (Part) 40
|
75,000
|
5
|
Sagamok Anishnawbek Repairs
|
Sagamok
|
90,000
|
6
|
Chippewas of the Thames First Nation Repairs
|
Chippewas of the Thames First Nation 42
|
15,000
|
1
|
Marten Falls First Nation Repair
|
Marten Falls 65
|
150,000
|
10
|
Webequie First Nation Repairs
|
Webequie
|
150,000
|
10
|
Taykwa Tagamou Nation Repair
|
New Post 69A
|
120,000
|
8
|
Ginoogaming First Nation Repair
|
Ginoogaming First Nation
|
120,000
|
8
|
Whitefish River Repairs
|
Whitefish River (Part) 4
|
150,000
|
10
|
Muskrat Dam Lake Repairs
|
Muskrat Dam Lake
|
120,000
|
8
|
Serpent River Repairs
|
Serpent River 7
|
150,000
|
10
|
Constance Lake Repairs
|
Constance Lake 92
|
150,000
|
10
|
Shawanaga First Nation Repairs
|
Shawanaga 17
|
150,000
|
10
|
Wasauksing First Nation Repairs
|
Parry Island First Nation
|
225,000
|
15
|
Netmizaaggamig Nishnaabeg Repairs
|
Pic Mobert North
|
225,000
|
15
|
Couchiching First Nation Repairs
|
Fort Frances
|
360,000
|
24
|
Aamjiwnaang Repairs
|
Sarnia 45
|
180,000
|
12
|
Algonquins of Pikwakanagan Repairs
|
Pikwakanagan (Golden Lake 39)
|
150,000
|
10
|
Naicatchewenin Repairs
|
La Vallée
|
150,000
|
10
|
Mitaanjigamiing First Nation Repairs
|
Fort Frances
|
150,000
|
10
|
UI560 - Huronia Family Housing Co-operative Inc.
|
Midland
|
970,035
|
25
|
Nipissing District Housing Corporation Repairs
|
North Bay
|
1,550,000
|
155
|
Cochrane District Social Services Administration Board (CDSSAB) - Repairs
|
Timmins
|
1,000,000
|
298
|
District of Parry Sound Social Services Administration Board Repairs
|
Parry Sound
|
1,846,045
|
240
|
Red Rock Repairs
|
Red Rock
|
150,000
|
10
|
The District of Thunder Bay Social Services Administration Board Repairs
|
Thunder Bay
|
2,961,266
|
2109
|
Shelter
|
Thunder Bay
|
2,475,000
|
33
|
56-unit Seniors Residence on Eighth Street South in Kenora
|
Kenora
|
16,752,908
|
56
|
Kenora District Services Board Repair and Renewal
|
Dryden
|
6,010,000
|
601
|
Co-Investment Revitalization program UI560
|
Timmins
|
1,310,327
|
36
|
Shelter
|
Kenora
|
3,646,800
|
9
|
Sioux Lookout Student & Family Housing in
|
Sioux Lookout
|
3,348,292
|
20
|
Pinewood Place, a 40-unit Seniors Residence in Dryden
|
Dryden
|
12,024,929
|
40
|
Suswin House
|
North Bay
|
2,900,000
|
30
|
Shelter
|
Kincardine
|
10,231,957
|
35
|
Shelter
|
Huntsville
|
210,991
|
4
|
Shelter
|
Thunder Bay
|
531,648
|
4
|
Total
|
84,156,264
|
4,966
SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)
Contacts: Micaal Ahmed, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]
