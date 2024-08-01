Federal government invests in almost 5,000 affordable homes in Northern Ontario and Indigenous communities across the province Français

THUNDER BAY, ON, Aug. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the federal government announced more than $84 million in contributions and low-cost loans through the Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) to help build and repair 4,966 affordable homes in Northern Ontario and in many Indigenous communities across Ontario.

The announcement was made by the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay – Superior North on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, alongside Marcus Powlowski, Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay—Rainy River.

It took place at Manion Court, an apartment complex located at 130 Donald Street West, and is operated by the District of Thunder Bay Social Services Administration Board (TBDSSAB). The building primarily serves seniors and offers 102 units, including one and two-bedroom apartments. In total, the District of Thunder Bay Social Services Administration Board is receiving over $2.9 million in funding towards repairs for 2,109 units across Thunder Bay.

A detailed list of all the projects that received funding is provided in an appendix to this release.

Quotes:

"Everyone deserves a place to call their own and the Affordable Housing Fund is one way we're helping make that a reality for Canadians. We will keep investing in affordable housing projects like the ones announced today, and working with partners across the country, to end the housing crisis." – The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

“It’s about building a fairer economy for everyone, especially the younger generations. More houses will be built, and more repairs will be made where necessary. We’re taking action to keep houses affordable in Northern Ontario, so young people can also afford them.” – The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay – Superior North

"Today's announcement will build and repair nearly 2146 affordable homes in Thunder Bay. By creating and repairing more affordable housing, local residences will save money, creating an economy that works for everyone." – Marcus Powlowski, Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay—Rainy River, Ontario

Quick facts:

  • The federal funding announced today is helping create a total of 231 new homes and is leading to the repairs of 4,735 homes.
  • The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to help build new affordable homes and renovate and repair existing, affordable and community housing.
  • Through the 2023 Fall Economic Statement, the government announced an additional $1 billion for the Affordable Housing Fund, bringing the total funding to over $14 billion. To further support non-profit, co-operative, and public housing providers and respond to the needs of those most impacted by the housing crisis, Budget 2024 committed an additional $1 billion to the fund.
  • This program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults.
  • As of March 2024, the federal government has committed $50.97 billion through the NHS to support the creation of over 146,000 units and the repair of over 286,000 units.
  • To support the Government's work to grow housing supply and address the need for more affordable and rental homes, CMHC is implementing the Frequent Builder framework.
  • The Frequent Builder framework will help expedite applications for the Affordable Housing Fund and the Apartment Construction Loan Program. The Frequent Builder status is given to existing housing providers with a proven track record of building multi-residential units. Different criteria apply to Governments, non-profit and for-profit organizations to qualify for Frequent Builder status.
  • Frequent Builders may receive benefits such as priority treatment, a streamlined process through intake, underwriting and approval stages, underwriting and advancing flexibilities, as well as the possibility of funding commitments for future years which will allow funding predictability and better planning for their pipeline of projects.

Additional Information:

  • Visit Canada.ca/housing for the most requested Government of Canada housing information.
  • CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.
  • To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, please visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

Appendix: Projects receiving funding under AHF

Project Name

Region/City

Funding ($)

Units

Alderville First Nation
Repairs

Alderville First Nation

75,000

5

Six Nations of the Grand River Repairs 2

Six Nations (Part) 40

150,000

10

Anishinabe of Wauzhushk Onigum Nation Repairs

Kenora 38B

150,000

10

Michipicoten Repairs

Wawa

150,000

10

Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation Repairs

Dryden

150,000

10

Wabauskang First Nation Repairs

Ear Falls

180,000

12

Wabaseemoong Independent Nations Repairs

Wabaseemoong

150,000

10

Grassy Narrows First Nation - Repairs

Kenora 38B

150,000

10

Shoal Lake No.40 Repairs

Shoal Lake (Part) 40

150,000

10

Nibinamik First Nation Repairs

Summer Beaver

150,000

10

Lac Seul Repairs

Lac Seul 28

150,000

10

Brunswick House Repairs

Chapleau

150,000

10

Chippewas of Rama First Nation Repairs

Chippewas of Rama First Nation

435,000

29

Henvey Inlet First Nation Repairs

Henvey Inlet 2

465,000

31

Albany Repairs

Fort Albany (Part) 67

600,000

40

UI560- First Nation's Housing Co-op 2023

London

3,996,759

42

Big Grassy First Nation Repairs

Big Grassy River 35G

300,000

20

Brandford Native Housing Repairs

Brantford

100,000

10

Niisaachewan Anishinaabe First Nation Repairs

Kenora 38B

150,000

10

Mississauga First Nation Repairs

Blind River

150,000

10

Moose Cree Repairs

Moose Factory 68

165,000

11

Serpent River First Nation Repairs 2

Serpent River 7

264,307

18

Beausoleil First Nation Repairs

Christian Island 30

300,000

20

Bearskin Lake First Nation Repairs

Bearskin Lake

250,000

17

Wahta Mohawks First Nation Repairs

Wahta Mohawk Territory

150,000

10

Sheshegwaning First Nation Repairs

Sheshegwaning 20

150,000

10

Nipissing First Nation Repairs

Nipissing

450,000

30

Wapekeka First Nation Repairs

Wapekeka 2

150,000

10

Whitesand First Nation Repairs

Whitesand

150,000

10

Oneida Nation of the Thames Repairs

Oneida 41

300,000

20

Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug Repairs

Kitchenuhmaykoosib Aaki 84 (Big Trout Lake)

150,000

10

Huron County Housing Corporation - Repairs

Huron No. 223

1,080,000

446

Netmizaaggamig Nishnaabeg Repairs 2

Pic Mobert North

300,000

20

Wikwemikong Unceded Indian Reserve Repairs

Wikwemikong Unceded

300,000

20

Rebuilding Family Homes- Children First Home Renovations

North Spirit Lake

75,000

5

Long Lake #58 First Nation Repairs

Long Lake 58

105,000

7

Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte Repairs

Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory

420,000

53

Alderville First Nation Repairs

Alderville First Nation

75,000

5

Mississaugas of the Credit Repairs

New Credit (Part) 40A

75,000

5

Wahnapitae First Nation Repairs

Wahnapitei 11

60,000

4

Hiawatha First Nation Repairs

Hiawatha First Nation

105,000

7

Eagle Lake First Nation Repairs

Eagle Lake 27

75,000

5

Mississaugas of Scugog Island First Nation Repairs

Mississaugas of Scugog Island

105,000

7

Aroland First Nation Repairs

Aroland 83

150,000

10

Six Nations of the Grand River Repairs

Six Nations (Part) 40

75,000

5

Sagamok Anishnawbek Repairs

Sagamok

90,000

6

Chippewas of the Thames First Nation Repairs

Chippewas of the Thames First Nation 42

15,000

1

Marten Falls First Nation Repair

Marten Falls 65

150,000

10

Webequie First Nation Repairs

Webequie

150,000

10

Taykwa Tagamou Nation Repair

New Post 69A

120,000

8

Ginoogaming First Nation Repair

Ginoogaming First Nation

120,000

8

Whitefish River Repairs

Whitefish River (Part) 4

150,000

10

Muskrat Dam Lake Repairs

Muskrat Dam Lake

120,000

8

Serpent River Repairs

Serpent River 7

150,000

10

Constance Lake Repairs

Constance Lake 92

150,000

10

Shawanaga First Nation Repairs

Shawanaga 17

150,000

10

Wasauksing First Nation Repairs

Parry Island First Nation

225,000

15

Netmizaaggamig Nishnaabeg Repairs

Pic Mobert North

225,000

15

Couchiching First Nation Repairs

Fort Frances

360,000

24

Aamjiwnaang Repairs

Sarnia 45

180,000

12

Algonquins of Pikwakanagan Repairs

Pikwakanagan (Golden Lake 39)

150,000

10

Naicatchewenin Repairs

La Vallée

150,000

10

Mitaanjigamiing First Nation Repairs

Fort Frances

150,000

10

UI560 - Huronia Family Housing Co-operative Inc.

Midland

970,035

25

Nipissing District Housing Corporation Repairs

North Bay

1,550,000

155

Cochrane District Social Services Administration Board (CDSSAB) - Repairs

Timmins

1,000,000

298

District of Parry Sound Social Services Administration Board Repairs

Parry Sound

1,846,045

240

Red Rock Repairs

Red Rock

150,000

10

The District of Thunder Bay Social Services Administration Board Repairs

Thunder Bay

2,961,266

2109

Shelter

Thunder Bay

2,475,000

33

56-unit Seniors Residence on Eighth Street South in Kenora

Kenora

16,752,908

56

Kenora District Services Board Repair and Renewal

Dryden

6,010,000

601

Co-Investment Revitalization program UI560

Timmins

1,310,327

36

Shelter

Kenora

3,646,800

9

Sioux Lookout Student & Family Housing in
partnership with Windigo First Nations Council

Sioux Lookout

3,348,292

20

Pinewood Place, a 40-unit Seniors Residence in Dryden

Dryden

12,024,929

40

Suswin House

North Bay

2,900,000

30

Shelter

Kincardine

10,231,957

35

Shelter

Huntsville

210,991

4

Shelter

Thunder Bay

531,648

4

Total

84,156,264

4,966

