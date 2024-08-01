THUNDER BAY, ON, Aug. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the federal government announced more than $84 million in contributions and low-cost loans through the Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) to help build and repair 4,966 affordable homes in Northern Ontario and in many Indigenous communities across Ontario.

The announcement was made by the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay – Superior North on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, alongside Marcus Powlowski, Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay—Rainy River.

It took place at Manion Court, an apartment complex located at 130 Donald Street West, and is operated by the District of Thunder Bay Social Services Administration Board (TBDSSAB). The building primarily serves seniors and offers 102 units, including one and two-bedroom apartments. In total, the District of Thunder Bay Social Services Administration Board is receiving over $2.9 million in funding towards repairs for 2,109 units across Thunder Bay.

A detailed list of all the projects that received funding is provided in an appendix to this release.

"Everyone deserves a place to call their own and the Affordable Housing Fund is one way we're helping make that a reality for Canadians. We will keep investing in affordable housing projects like the ones announced today, and working with partners across the country, to end the housing crisis." – The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

“It’s about building a fairer economy for everyone, especially the younger generations. More houses will be built, and more repairs will be made where necessary. We’re taking action to keep houses affordable in Northern Ontario, so young people can also afford them.” – The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay – Superior North

"Today's announcement will build and repair nearly 2146 affordable homes in Thunder Bay. By creating and repairing more affordable housing, local residences will save money, creating an economy that works for everyone." – Marcus Powlowski, Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay—Rainy River, Ontario

The federal funding announced today is helping create a total of 231 new homes and is leading to the repairs of 4,735 homes.

The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to help build new affordable homes and renovate and repair existing, affordable and community housing.

provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to help build new affordable homes and renovate and repair existing, affordable and community housing. Through the 2023 Fall Economic Statement, the government announced an additional $1 billion for the Affordable Housing Fund, bringing the total funding to over $14 billion . To further support non-profit, co-operative, and public housing providers and respond to the needs of those most impacted by the housing crisis, Budget 2024 committed an additional $1 billion to the fund.

for the Affordable Housing Fund, bringing the total funding to over . To further support non-profit, co-operative, and public housing providers and respond to the needs of those most impacted by the housing crisis, Budget 2024 committed an additional to the fund. This program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults.

As of March 2024 , the federal government has committed $50.97 billion through the NHS to support the creation of over 146,000 units and the repair of over 286,000 units.

, the federal government has committed through the NHS to support the creation of over 146,000 units and the repair of over 286,000 units. To support the Government's work to grow housing supply and address the need for more affordable and rental homes, CMHC is implementing the Frequent Builder framework.

framework. The Frequent Builder framework will help expedite applications for the Affordable Housing Fund and the Apartment Construction Loan Program. The Frequent Builder status is given to existing housing providers with a proven track record of building multi-residential units. Different criteria apply to Governments, non-profit and for-profit organizations to qualify for Frequent Builder status.

status is given to existing housing providers with a proven track record of building multi-residential units. Different criteria apply to Governments, non-profit and for-profit organizations to qualify for status. Frequent Builders may receive benefits such as priority treatment, a streamlined process through intake, underwriting and approval stages, underwriting and advancing flexibilities, as well as the possibility of funding commitments for future years which will allow funding predictability and better planning for their pipeline of projects.

Appendix: Projects receiving funding under AHF

Project Name Region/City Funding ($) Units Alderville First Nation

Repairs Alderville First Nation 75,000 5 Six Nations of the Grand River Repairs 2 Six Nations (Part) 40 150,000 10 Anishinabe of Wauzhushk Onigum Nation Repairs Kenora 38B 150,000 10 Michipicoten Repairs Wawa 150,000 10 Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation Repairs Dryden 150,000 10 Wabauskang First Nation Repairs Ear Falls 180,000 12 Wabaseemoong Independent Nations Repairs Wabaseemoong 150,000 10 Grassy Narrows First Nation - Repairs Kenora 38B 150,000 10 Shoal Lake No.40 Repairs Shoal Lake (Part) 40 150,000 10 Nibinamik First Nation Repairs Summer Beaver 150,000 10 Lac Seul Repairs Lac Seul 28 150,000 10 Brunswick House Repairs Chapleau 150,000 10 Chippewas of Rama First Nation Repairs Chippewas of Rama First Nation 435,000 29 Henvey Inlet First Nation Repairs Henvey Inlet 2 465,000 31 Albany Repairs Fort Albany (Part) 67 600,000 40 UI560- First Nation's Housing Co-op 2023 London 3,996,759 42 Big Grassy First Nation Repairs Big Grassy River 35G 300,000 20 Brandford Native Housing Repairs Brantford 100,000 10 Niisaachewan Anishinaabe First Nation Repairs Kenora 38B 150,000 10 Mississauga First Nation Repairs Blind River 150,000 10 Moose Cree Repairs Moose Factory 68 165,000 11 Serpent River First Nation Repairs 2 Serpent River 7 264,307 18 Beausoleil First Nation Repairs Christian Island 30 300,000 20 Bearskin Lake First Nation Repairs Bearskin Lake 250,000 17 Wahta Mohawks First Nation Repairs Wahta Mohawk Territory 150,000 10 Sheshegwaning First Nation Repairs Sheshegwaning 20 150,000 10 Nipissing First Nation Repairs Nipissing 450,000 30 Wapekeka First Nation Repairs Wapekeka 2 150,000 10 Whitesand First Nation Repairs Whitesand 150,000 10 Oneida Nation of the Thames Repairs Oneida 41 300,000 20 Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug Repairs Kitchenuhmaykoosib Aaki 84 (Big Trout Lake) 150,000 10 Huron County Housing Corporation - Repairs Huron No. 223 1,080,000 446 Netmizaaggamig Nishnaabeg Repairs 2 Pic Mobert North 300,000 20 Wikwemikong Unceded Indian Reserve Repairs Wikwemikong Unceded 300,000 20 Rebuilding Family Homes- Children First Home Renovations North Spirit Lake 75,000 5 Long Lake #58 First Nation Repairs Long Lake 58 105,000 7 Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte Repairs Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory 420,000 53 Alderville First Nation Repairs Alderville First Nation 75,000 5 Mississaugas of the Credit Repairs New Credit (Part) 40A 75,000 5 Wahnapitae First Nation Repairs Wahnapitei 11 60,000 4 Hiawatha First Nation Repairs Hiawatha First Nation 105,000 7 Eagle Lake First Nation Repairs Eagle Lake 27 75,000 5 Mississaugas of Scugog Island First Nation Repairs Mississaugas of Scugog Island 105,000 7 Aroland First Nation Repairs Aroland 83 150,000 10 Six Nations of the Grand River Repairs Six Nations (Part) 40 75,000 5 Sagamok Anishnawbek Repairs Sagamok 90,000 6 Chippewas of the Thames First Nation Repairs Chippewas of the Thames First Nation 42 15,000 1 Marten Falls First Nation Repair Marten Falls 65 150,000 10 Webequie First Nation Repairs Webequie 150,000 10 Taykwa Tagamou Nation Repair New Post 69A 120,000 8 Ginoogaming First Nation Repair Ginoogaming First Nation 120,000 8 Whitefish River Repairs Whitefish River (Part) 4 150,000 10 Muskrat Dam Lake Repairs Muskrat Dam Lake 120,000 8 Serpent River Repairs Serpent River 7 150,000 10 Constance Lake Repairs Constance Lake 92 150,000 10 Shawanaga First Nation Repairs Shawanaga 17 150,000 10 Wasauksing First Nation Repairs Parry Island First Nation 225,000 15 Netmizaaggamig Nishnaabeg Repairs Pic Mobert North 225,000 15 Couchiching First Nation Repairs Fort Frances 360,000 24 Aamjiwnaang Repairs Sarnia 45 180,000 12 Algonquins of Pikwakanagan Repairs Pikwakanagan (Golden Lake 39) 150,000 10 Naicatchewenin Repairs La Vallée 150,000 10 Mitaanjigamiing First Nation Repairs Fort Frances 150,000 10 UI560 - Huronia Family Housing Co-operative Inc. Midland 970,035 25 Nipissing District Housing Corporation Repairs North Bay 1,550,000 155 Cochrane District Social Services Administration Board (CDSSAB) - Repairs Timmins 1,000,000 298 District of Parry Sound Social Services Administration Board Repairs Parry Sound 1,846,045 240 Red Rock Repairs Red Rock 150,000 10 The District of Thunder Bay Social Services Administration Board Repairs Thunder Bay 2,961,266 2109 Shelter Thunder Bay 2,475,000 33 56-unit Seniors Residence on Eighth Street South in Kenora Kenora 16,752,908 56 Kenora District Services Board Repair and Renewal Dryden 6,010,000 601 Co-Investment Revitalization program UI560 Timmins 1,310,327 36 Shelter Kenora 3,646,800 9 Sioux Lookout Student & Family Housing in

partnership with Windigo First Nations Council Sioux Lookout 3,348,292 20 Pinewood Place, a 40-unit Seniors Residence in Dryden Dryden 12,024,929 40 Suswin House North Bay 2,900,000 30 Shelter Kincardine 10,231,957 35 Shelter Huntsville 210,991 4 Shelter Thunder Bay 531,648 4 Total 84,156,264 4,966

